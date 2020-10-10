Once synonymous with elegant grandmothers and country-clubbers, cashmere sweaters are now both more attainable financially, and way cooler aesthetically, than they’ve ever been before. Of course, they’re an absolute requirement for a wardrobe that’s properly equipped for seasonal changes (or for when your office cranks the A/C): Cashmere is one of the warmest fabrics in existence, but since it’s so breathable, fluid, and soft, the best cashmere sweaters are ideal for layering.

To get the most mileage out of your sweater (and your investment), do your due diligence on how to take proper care of cashmere. Annoying, but necessary. A few rules of thumb: Wash your garment sparingly, dry-clean or hand-wash only (unless otherwise indicated on the label, which you should definitely be reading), and use a cashmere comb to brush away any unwanted pilling.

But, as is so often the case in life, one cashmere sweater is not representative of all the cashmere sweaters of the world. In fact, not all cashmere sweaters are pure cashmere at all: Often, you’ll find it blended with other materials like wool, silk, or synthetic fibers, which’ll knock the price point down a bit. Beyond that, those other fabrics and fibers all bring their own, unique strengths to the table — like cotton’s breathability, or the cushy stretch of viscose or nylon.

Whatever your preferred construction, shade, price point, or fit, there’s a not-boring cashmere sweater out there for you. Start by considering the 18 best cashmere sweaters listed ahead, all of which you can get on Amazon.

1. The Best Chunky Turtleneck

When you’re dealing with freezing temps and/or existential crises, there’s nothing better than absolutely disappearing into a soft, oversized turtleneck sweater, like this one from Ailaile. The cashmere-wool blend is cozy enough to keep you feeling safe and warm, but reviewers say the weight isn’t so thick that you’re constantly sweating. The cable knit detail adds some “fisherman-chic” vibes, and the turtleneck is slouchy enough to fold down once or twice, depending on how cold you’re feeling today.

Available sizes: Medium — 22-24 Plus

Available colors: 12

2. The Best Oversized Turtleneck

Airy, slouchy, top-thigh length: Everything about this wildly versatile State Cashmere turtleneck screams “French-tuck me into high-waisted jeans, leather trousers, or cashmere joggers.” Or throw it over your leggings and sneakers after a workout. Or wear it with tights, boots, a mini skirt, and a beret to channel a late-’90s off-duty model. See? Eminently styleable. Quality-wise, it’s made of 100% hypoallergenic cashmere, so it won’t itch, pill, or pull.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

3. The Best Basic Crewneck

Wardrobe staples don’t get much more staple-y than a cashmere crewneck sweater, and this one from Jennie Liu is one of the best you can get online. It’s 100% 2-ply cashmere, so it feels incredibly luxurious, doesn’t pill, and is lightweight and breathable. The slightly fitted silhouette, hip length, and ribbed hem and cuffs are inspired by long-sleeved T-shirts — that other perennial wardrobe staple — so you can wear it with pretty much anything. It comes in tons of colors, from classic black to heathered aqua and pale pink, so there’s something for everyone.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 20

4. The Best Basic V-Neck

For something more affordable, look no further than Lark & Ro, Amazon’s own womenswear label. You’ll find a few styles in their cashmere sweater range, like peplums, boat necks, and ruffled sleeves, but it doesn’t get more basic (thus, necessary) than their 100% cashmere V-neck pullover. It’s a little thinner, which makes it ideal for layering, milder temperatures, or people who just tend to run hot, and customers on Amazon are “pleasantly surprised” by the softness and perfect fit. Some reviewers say it runs small, so size up if you prefer a roomier fit.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

5. The Best Sleeveless Sweater

Turtleneck cashmere shells are the dark horse of the layering game: Often overlooked, but one of the easiest ways to add some interest (and warmth) to an otherwise simple silhouette. Tuck this one from Jessica London into black skinny jeans and ankle boots for a cool, French-girl look, throw on a blazer for some polish, or wear it under a flannel (or another cashmere cardigan, because why not) to double down on the coziness. The black, ivory, and charcoal colorways will become instant staples in your closet, but it comes in a few fun brights, too.

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 30-32 Plus

Available colors: 6

6. The Best Prints

If you’ve had enough of solids, thank you very much, consider a Lands’ End crewneck sweater in a decidedly classic print, like color-blocked stripes, black-and-white herringbone, royal blue Donegal, or Breton stripes. Other than the shade and print selection, this 100% cashmere sweater gets high marks for its great quality and longevity. The fit is a little looser than the Jennie Liu crewneck, but reviewers confirm that it runs true to size, which takes some of the guesswork out of choosing among its 29 (!) available sizes.

Available sizes: X-Small Petite — Plus 3X

Available colors: 20

7. The Best Tunic Dress

Here’s another ridiculously easy staple piece: State Cashmere’s tunic dress, made of 100% Mongolian cashmere. The style is pretty relaxed, thanks to the delicate ribbing and V-neck cut from a rounded neck, but the slightly clingy fit will give you some shape. In addition to the super soft texture, reviewers love that the style is so versatile. Since the fit is generous, this would make for an ideal maternity dress (but it definitely doesn’t have to be!).

Available sizes: Small — X Large

Available colors: 3

8. The Best Sweater Dress

This Aventura sweater dress is made of 4% cashmere for a soft, cozy feel, but a blend of other fabrics — like viscose, nylon, and cotton — give it a clingy, figure-hugging fit. And it’s machine washable, unlike the vast majority of other cashmere and cashmere blends, so you’ll save a little on your dry-cleaning bill. It’s really versatile, too — it looks just as good with sneakers and a denim jacket as it does with booties or heels.

Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 2

9. The Best Long Cardigan

An open-front, long-line cardigan that’s actually stylish can be hard to find — but this one from State Cashmere is exactly that, as over a hundred Amazon reviewers attest. One says it looks and feels much more expensive than its price tag would suggest, and another loved its elegant fit. Even people on the shorter side have found success with this (which, as a short person, I can confirm is a feat), thanks to its slim cut and thinner weight. This gets bonus points for its oversized patch pockets, too.

Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 5

10. The Best Classic Cardigan

For a truly timeless take on the classic cardigan, pick up this one, also from State Cashmere. It’s made of the brand’s signature 100% 2-ply Mongolian cashmere, so it’s warm enough for colder temps, but ventilated enough to keep you from overheating. Also perfect: The fitted-to-drapey ratio. Tucks beautifully into your Levi’s Wedgie jeans (or any other high-waisted pants) without bunching.

Availables sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

11. The Best Fitted Top

LA-based Enza Costa specializes in luxe, effortless pieces made of super soft fabrics (like that ribbed jersey tank dress the Kardashian-Jenner clan all wore a few years back) — and with this cashmere thermal top, they’ve elevated the normcore long-sleeved cotton tee to something much more sumptuous (but equally easy to wear). Made of a cotton-cashmere blend, this curve-hugging tee provides all the warmth of the latter and the lightweight feel of the former. The waffle knit and thumbholes harken back to that beloved, ratty tee you wore to death in high school, but this one is much more appropriate for an office and/or going-out scenario.

Availables sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 7

12. The Best Stripes

Get a little playful with this Replica sweater, which juxtaposes a sweet, pink cashmere stripe with a not-quite-so-sweet metallic stripe made of a semi-sheer fabric. This mid-weight sweater has a billowy, tunic-like shape, but the ribbed trim cinches the fit. Usually, this sweater retails for almost $400, but you can get it on Shopbop's Amazon store right now for $199.

Availables sizes: Small — Large

13. More Cute Stripes

Splendid is a go-to for jersey loungewear at a mid-range price point, but they make some beautiful cashmere pieces, too. This striped pullover sweater features everything the brand does best: Touchable fabrics (courtesy of 100% cashmere), relaxed silhouettes, and an athletic edge — the almost-cropped hem and charcoal/heather/rusty red color-block here are reminiscent of a college jersey. The same style comes in a caramel-and-charcoal plaid print, too.

Availables sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available prints: 2

14. The Best Deep V-Neck

Another piece to add to your elevated loungewear rotation: This Paige sweater. With its deep V-neckline, generous fit, and super soft cashmere construction, the comfort level is second only to wearing nothing at all. You obviously can’t go wrong with the all-black option, but the oatmeal and posy shades feature sweet contrast stitching along the neckline.

Availables sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

15. The Best Mock Neck

A mock neck and shrunken, boxy fit give this otherwise classic Vince sweater a circa-2020 update; and, being from Vince, the quality of the cashmere is second-to-none. It’s modern luxury (and convenience — thank you, one-click shopping) at its best. This comes in champagne pink, blood orange, and ivory, so it’s a good choice if you’re exploring the world beyond basic black.

Availables sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 3

16. The Best Poncho

This cotton-cashmere poncho is the closest you can get to wearing a straight-up throw blanket (which no one is stopping you from doing, but this’ll look a little more polished). The gold button accents and drapey, asymmetrical hem veer this firmly into “garment” and out of “blanket” territory. This is also a cashmere blend — in here, cotton, nylon, and rayon provide some stretch and movement, and, helpfully, make it machine washable.

Available sizes: 12-16 Plus — 26-32 Plus

Available colors: 3

17. The Best Animal Stripes

Is it zebra? Is it tiger? Does it matter? However you interpret the mysterious animal stripes on this cashmere-blend sweater, you can’t deny that it nails the chill-but-still-interesting weekend-wear vibe. It’s incredibly comfortable, too — there’s some elastane in here, in addition to cashmere and wool, so the fabric feels pleasantly cushy and a little bit stretchy. Jeans are the natural pairing here, but the muted, charcoal-and-black pattern can also be dressed up with leather pants, as the model shows above, or a skirt.

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

18. The Best Leopard Print

One final, more straightforward animal print for your consideration: This Splendid leopard-print pullover. There’s a lot to love about this cashmere-blend sweater: The neutral, leopard print that literally goes with everything; the hint of stretch, which provides an easy, drapey fit; the red stripe detail on the hem and cuffs. But maybe best of all, it costs under $100. You can’t beat that price-per-wear, considering that you’ll practically live in it.