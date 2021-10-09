Originally created at the behest of Queen Victoria, who was in search of a lace-free riding boot, the Chelsea boot ascended to its cool-commoner status (and adopted that particular name) in the Swinging Sixties, when the mod set scootered down the King’s Road in their boots and skinny suits. In the 21st century, the best Chelsea boots for women are just as ridiculously cool as they ever were, albeit with room for twists.

Usually made of smart black leather or neutral suede, the archetypal Chelsea boot features elastic side panels, an ankle-height shaft, a back pull tab that makes the shoe easy to slip on and off (just as Queen Vic intended), and either a flat sole or low stacked heel. In addition to that classic silhouette, you’ll find plenty of Chelsea boots that up the edge factor with chunky lug soles, as seen on stylish celebs like Emma Roberts; higher heel heights; or of-the-moment colors, like bright white and ecru. No matter where your preference lies on the classic/edgy spectrum, your chosen Chelseas will complement any ensemble you throw at them, from smart suiting to going-out looks à la Cardi B.

Ahead, find 10 of the best Chelsea boots for women on the market right now.

1 The Dr. Martens Chelsea Boots That Are The Epitome Of Cool Amazon Dr. Martens Chelsea Boot $150 See On Amazon The perfect union between a combat boot and a Chelsea boot, these cult-favorite Dr. Martens feature many of the brand’s signature details — the bouncing sole, the yellow contrast stitching, the black-and-yellow back tab that instantly conveys the wearer’s coolness — but in a classic Chelsea boot silhouette. Think: punk sun, mod moon. You’ll find a handful more Chelsea boot styles on this page in a variety of colors, materials, and heel heights. Available sizes: 5 — 14

Available styles: 20

2 These Chunky Chelsea Boots With A Slightly Higher Shaft Amazon Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boot $170 See On Amazon For an updated take on the Chelsea boot, consider these Sam Edelmans. They have a slightly higher shaft height than the traditional Chelsea boot(ie), plus two pull tabs and a rubber lug sole — details that add a little extra edge and modernity. They’re quite functional, too, as all the best Chelsea boots are. Spray them with a rain- and stain-protectant, slip on a pair of thermal socks, and these stompers make for a stylish alternative to your typical all-weather boots. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

3 These Chelsea Boots That You’d Never Know Are Waterproof Amazon Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots $31 See On Amazon Not a fan of Wellies? These Chelsea boots are a sleeker alternative. The silhouette is a paragon of the classic Chelsea boot, but these are durable, flexible, and made of an 100% waterproof PVC material with grippy rubber soles, so you can confidently wear them in a downpour. Get them in matte black to complete the illusion of fashion-as-performance wear; or, lean into the rain-boot vibe and opt for rubber-duck yellow. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 14

4 A Pair Of ‘90s-Inspired Chelsea Boots With A Block Heel & Lug Soles Amazon Soda Pioneer Chelsea Bootie $50 See On Amazon These Chelsea boots look like something a cool babysitter in the ‘90s would wear, which means they’re entirely relevant right now, too. Plus, the non-traditional block heel offers a bit of height without compromising on comfort or mobility, so you can walk, dance, and run, no problem. These would look equally cool grounding a floaty velvet maxi dress as they would a pair of sleek black skinnies. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 4

5 This Chelsea Boot/Sock Boot Hybrid Amazon Ruanyu Lug Sole Chelsea Bootie $60 See On Amazon A ribbed-knit side goring gives these booties a cozy feel, similar to a sock boot, but a toothy rubber sole toughens things up. The beige faux-suede version pictured above would look chic complementing a camel coat and wool trousers in a similar shade, though the 15 additional colors and materials on offer are worth considering, too. You’ll find plenty more subdued neutrals to choose from, as well as bolder options like gold glitter and pastel tie-dye. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 16

6 These Rustic Chelsea Boots Made Of Distressed Brown Leather Amazon Thursday Boot Company Duchess Chelsea Boot $160 See On Amazon These timeless Chelsea boots are made of distressed chocolate leather that reads a little more rustic than your typical smooth, crisp black. These handcrafted boots get even better with time and wear, like so many of the finer things in life, so consider them an investment piece — and go ahead and wear them with everything. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 8

7 These Glam Chelsea Boots With A Bejeweled Anklet Amazon Steve Madden Amulet Anklet Boot $130 See On Amazon Here’s a cool way to rock an anklet post-sandal season. Studded in oversized rhinestones in an ornate filigree setting, the strap embellishing these lug sole Chelsea booties is a little kitschy, a little glam, and an instant outfit-maker. The anklet is removable, too, in case you prefer a simpler look. On the same page, you’ll find a few styles featuring a chunky gold chain anklet in lieu of the crystal version pictured above. Available sizes: 5 — 13 (available in wide sizes)

Available styles: 9

8 This Simple, Streamlined Chelsea Boot At An Affordable Price Amazon Dream Pairs Fashion Winter Ankle Boots $48 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a simple pair of Chelsea boots, free of extraneous bells and whistles, these are an excellent option. They feature a classic round toe, low stacked heel, supple faux-leather construction, and elastic goring in a subtle V-shape. Its one unexpected touch? The interior is lined in soft faux fur for extra warmth and comfort during the colder months. At just under $50, these are among the more affordable options on this list, without sacrificing quality. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 8

9 A Pair Of On-Trend Chelsea Boots In Stark White Amazon Dirty Laundry Margo Chelsea Boot $64 See On Amazon White ankle boots are making a comeback this season, so these Chelsea boots (complete with a chunky lug sole, another trending silhouette) are very of-the-moment. They’ll complement virtually anything you pair them with — white is a neutral, after all — but offer an unexpected, statement-making alternative to basic black. Try them with a pair of white jeans and a cozy white sweater for a tonal look, or as a crisp contrast to a bright, punchy printed dress or suit. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 1