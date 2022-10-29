Of all my current shoe infatuations, my favorite may be the humble sock boot — though the style first rose to fame a few years back, it’s since become a mainstay in the closets of fashion people everywhere. Characterized by a stretchy, sock-like pull-on closure, the best sock boots can lean chunky or sleek, and lend an effortless, grab-and-go edge to your wardrobe. Whether you favor a workwear-inspired chunky lug sole, or a Y2K-inspired pointed heel that Bella Hadid would surely approve of, there’s a sock boot bound to call your name.

Though the shaft of a sock boot is standard (meaning, a stretchy knit), there are plenty of variations in the sole, heel, and material to suit every occasion. For cocktails, try a sock boot with a pointed toe and stiletto heel — a perfect complement to the delicacy of a slip dress — or try a pair with an architectural heel or in a luxe leather fabric; you can always dress them down the next day, contrasting the sleek silhouette with baggy denim. If your preference tends toward casual, take advantage of the workwear trend and choose a sock boot with a chunky lug sole; it’ll add a dash of streetwear edge to everything from sweats to skirts. And if you favor timeless pieces, there’s a sock boot for you, too — try a knit-shaft Chelsea boot for a subtle and timeless take on the trend.

With so many options to choose from, there’s never been a better time to shop for sock boots. Scroll on to discover 10 of the best, most modern pairs on the market right now.

1 A Pair Of Lug-Sole Sock Boots Inspired By The Classic Chelsea Boot Amazon DREAM PAIRS Chunky Chelsea Platform Boots $47 See On Amazon These creamy, monochromatic, Chelsea-style sock boots balance a stretchy shaft with a chunky, on-trend platform heel that would look just as chic paired with cropped, baggy denim as it would with a delicate slip dress. Made of faux leather, the 3-inch block heel features a non-slip outsole, so you can take advantage of this boot’s edgy sophistication even in wet weather. Amplify the monochromatic energy of this boot by wearing it with straight-leg white jeans and a slouchy white top. Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 A Pair Of Sock Boots With An Architectural Block Heel Amazon Steve Madden Tackle Ankle Boot $130 See On Amazon A sculptural, 3.75-inch block heel is the statement feature of these cool sock boots by Steve Madden. Featuring a synthetic lining and knit with a 100% leather toe and heel, they’d look amazing with with a flared A-line skirt to contrast the Richard Serra-esque lines of the heel. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

3 These Sock Boots With An On-Trend Platform Sole Amazon Coutgo Chunky Platform Ankle Boots $60 See On Amazon Platform boots were all over runways this season, and these sock boots are a surprisingly affordable (and comfortable) way to take advantage of the trend. They feature a toothy, rubber 2.5-inch platform and ultra-high 5.51-inch heel that’s slightly flared for a silhouette that harkens to the groovy ‘70s — another trend this chic boot taps into. Echo the textured, sock-like shaft with a chunky knit and add a silky A-line skirt. Available sizes: 5 — 11

4 These Faux-Suede Sock Boots That Look So Expensive Amazon The Drop Jane High Heel Pull-On Sock Boot $70 See On Amazon All-over luxe microsuede and a wide yet delicate heel make these sock boots by The Drop look so much more expensive than they are. Featuring a padded footbed, rubber sole, and a 3-inch heel, one Amazon reviewer raved that these boots are “visually stunning.” For a night out, they’d look so chic with ripped, low-slung denim and matching black bustier and blazer; for a more casual look, contrast the sleek material with a chunky knit cardigan. Available sizes: 5 — 13

5 These Workwear-Chic Sock Boots In A Gorgeous Cream Shade Amazon READYSALTED Chunky Platform Ankle Boots $44 See On Amazon These platform sock boots make a strong case for workwear trends — and they’re particularly elegant in this gorgeous creamy shade, a chic and delicate contrast to the boot’s thick silhouette (though you can get them in black, too). A stretchy, ribbed knit shaft balances out the chunky, 2.17-inch heel and 1.4-inch platform. While these boots will work seamlessly into any casual wardrobe, don’t sleep on their dressier possibilities; just imagine how cool they’d look with a mesh turtleneck layered over a strappy slip dress. Available sizes: 6 — 11

6 These Classic, Low-Heeled Sock Boots With A Minimalist Aesthetic Amazon Eileen Fisher Purl Bootie $225 See On Amazon If you prefer your clothes to be more of a whisper than a shout, these ankle-height sock boots by Eileen Fisher are the perfect choice. With luxe details like a premium suede toe and real leather accents, these boots feature a lower, ankle-length knit shaft and a comfortable 1.5-inch heel that can be effortlessly dressed up or down, whether worn with some wide-leg jeans to run errands, or a slender maxi skirt and turtleneck for a minimalist-chic evening look. Available sizes: 5 — 11

7 A Pair Of Sleek, Pointed-Toe Sock Boots With Model-Off-Duty Vibes Amazon Jeesay Pointed Toe Sock Ankle Boots $42 See On Amazon Kardashian, Hadid, Bieber — whatever off-duty model you favor, these sock boots can channel their energy, thanks to a sleek, pointed toe and slender stiletto heel that’s both dramatic and understated at once. Begging to be paired with MOD-approved baggy denim (add a mesh turtleneck and statement bra when you head out for cocktails), these boots feature a knit shaft with a rubber outsole and 3-inch heel, and reviewers praise them for being surprisingly comfy. Available sizes: 6 — 10

8 A Pair Of Ribbed Knit Sock Boots You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Coutgo Ribbed Knit Ankle Boots $53 See On Amazon Whether you’re dressing for an evening out or planning a daytime look, these ankle boots can accommodate all your style needs. Featuring a non-slip rubber outsole, the cozy, ribbed knit texture seamlessly blends with casual wardrobe items, like chunky sweaters and ripped denim, while a 4-inch block heel would look just as incredible with dainty dresses. The lighter shades on offer — like evergreen, cream, or the camel pictured above — let the ribbed texture really shine, but of course, you can’t go wrong with classic black. Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 A Pair Of Pointed-Toe Sock Boots In A Versatile Neutral Shade Amazon Trary Pointed Toe Knit Ankle Booties $49 See On Amazon The khaki shade of these pointed-toe sock boots is such a versatile neutral, just as ready to pair with bright spring florals as with the deeper shades associated with fall and winter. With delicate details like a slightly flared, 2-inch gold-trimmed block heel, plus a function-meets-fashion rubber outsole and a ribbed knit shaft, this is another pair for anyone wanting a more subtle silhouette. Pair them with slip dresses, overalls, A-line skirts — the possibilities are endless, whether you opt for this neutral color or black. Available sizes: 5 — 11

