Light and medium wash denim is certainly enjoying its moment right now (hello, well-worn baggy jeans), but dark-wash denim will always look sophisticated. But you would be remiss to think of deep indigo as passé: The best dark wash jeans encompass a range of on-trend silhouettes, including retro flares, effortlessly cool overalls, and, yes, those timeless skinnies.

Dark wash jeans are a mainstay for so many reasons, not least because they add some cool, casual polish to any outfit. Go the route of Julia Roberts and style skinny jeans with a leather jacket, or try a pair of flared jeans with a long trench. Or, take notes from the queen of fashion herself, Anna Wintour, who proves that bootcut jeans can be worn casually with a striped sweater, or dressed up with a furry coat and heeled boots.

Dark wash is a bit of a subjective term, but in general, it can span from deep indigo all the way to black-adjacent. While this edit doesn’t include any true black jeans, per se, you’ll find a few in rich, ultra-dark blues that can easily replace your favorite all-black pair.

Ready to add some new denim to your rotation? Of course you are. So keep reading to discover some of the best dark wash jeans you can find on Amazon right now.

1 The Iconic 721 High-Rise Jeans From Levi’s Amazon Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $35 See On Amazon No matter where you stand on skinny silhouettes, you have to admit that the 721 high-rise jeans from Levi’s are a sartorial classic. Backed by over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these skinnies are particularly beloved among shoppers for their comfortable fit, which comes courtesy of their mid-stretch construction. These jeans are available in a huge range of washes (41, to be precise) — even when it comes to darker tones, you’ll be able to pick from several shades, including distressed and printed options. Available sizes: 24 — 46 (available in short, regular, and long inseams)

2 These Slim Jeans With A Bootcut Silhouette Amazon Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans $29 See On Amazon With a 32-inch inseam, these slim bootcut jeans feature a longer, streamlined length that would look so cool with a pair of platform sandals or heeled leather boots. A mid-rise front adds to the ’90s-inspired aesthetic, while a slightly stretchy fit ensures they’ll feel comfortable, not suffocating. They have a lightly faded, whiskered finish that you’ll find in every color, which includes light and medium washes in addition to dark. Available sizes: 0 — 20 (available in short, regular, and long inseams)

3 A Pair Of Girlfriend Jeans With An Ankle-Bearing Hem Amazon Daily Ritual Standard Girlfriend Jeans $40 See On Amazon Here’s your excuse to show off your new favorite shoes (and socks, if you’re feeling cheeky). These girlfriend jeans have a cropped, ankle-baring cut with a relaxed fit that’s stretchy enough to wear all day long, but won’t lose its shape over time. These also have a slightly faded, whiskered wash, plus all of the trappings of a classic pair of jeans — five pockets, belt loops, and a zippered fly. Nothing not to love about this $40 pair. Available sizes: 0 — 24 Regular

4 These Ultra-Dark Wash Jeans With Trendy, Flared Legs Amazon find. High Rise Jeans $29 See On Amazon Looking to get in on one of the biggest denim trends of the season? These flared jeans have you covered. They’re blended with a touch of elastane, so they’ll give you all of the retro-chic vibes you’re after, with a lot more comfort than rigid jeans of yore. The rich wash pictured above is about as dark as blue gets, but because they’re so stylish (and so reasonably priced), you might consider buying them in the lighter blue and white, too. Available sizes: 26W x 32L — 38W x 32L

5 This Pair Of ‘90s-Revival Mom Jeans That Look Surprisingly Cool Amazon Lee Relaxed-Fit Tapered-Leg Jeans $40 See On Amazon These mom jeans are dripping with ‘80s and ‘90s revival vibes, but the relaxed-yet-streamlined fit feels anything but dowdy. They’re made with just a hint of stretch and don’t feature back pockets, which makes for a sleeker silhouette. These tapered jeans would look so modern with a graphic tee and sneakers during the day, or a pair of strappy sandals and a sheer blouse at night. One thing to note: They have elastic side panels in the waistband for an extra-comfortable fit — if you don’t like the look, you can always conceal them with a belt. Available sizes: 4 — 20 (available in short, regular, and long inseams)

6 A Pair Of Cropped Jeans With A Distressed Hem & Moto Detailing Amazon AG Adriano Goldschmied Jodi Crop Jeans $70 See On Amazon Made from stretchy twill denim, these cropped jeans have a somewhat different look from your everyday denim, but they’re every bit as versatile. They’re designed with a slightly kicked-out, frayed hem, and cool, moto-esque seam detailing in the front and back. Best of all, they’re available in nearly every classic denim wash you can think of, including several dark washes — like dark blue with faded detailing and a deep, solid black. Available sizes: 23 — 32

7 These Boyfriend Jeans With A Sleek-Yet-Slouchy Fit Amazon Riders by Lee Indigo Boyfriend Jeans $27 See On Amazon A well-made pair of jeans under $30 may seem nigh impossible, but these boyfriend jeans prove otherwise. With a slouchy fit made from stretchy denim, they hit the sweet spot between comfy and trendy, whether you wear them rolled up or straight. If you’re in search of a lighter rinse in addition to the midnight blue pictured above, you have several options to choose from — but note that some options come with pre-rolled cuffs and frayed hems. Available sizes: 6 — 26 (available in petite, regular, and long inseams)

8 These Dark-Wash Jeggings That Pass For The Real Thing Amazon Democracy Ab Solution Jeggings $31 See On Amazon Leggings lovers may prefer these jeggings to a standard pair of jeans (and over 6,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a five-star rating would agree). They boast a comfortable, stretchy fit but look like legit jeans, thanks to their classic denim features — six pockets, a zippered fly, and a rich, dark wash finish. One cool feature about this pair is that they have a hidden elastic band inside the waistband, which ensures a gap-free fit and adds to the overall lounge-worthy feel. Snag them in a range of blues and grays, or go even darker with a solid black rinse. Available sizes: 0 — 18 (available in short, long, and regular inseams)

9 These Classic Cropped Jeans With A Fun, Kicked-Out Hem Amazon Goodthreads High Rise Slim Straight Jeans $39 See On Amazon As classic as they come, these high-rise jeans are a slimmer, figure-hugging take on the straight-leg silhouette. They’re made with a small bit of stretch, but they won’t stretch out — in fact, they’re constructed specifically to hold their shape, so you won't have to wash them as often. Some barely-there whiskering and a cropped, kicked-out hem round out the low-key vibe. Available sizes: 0 — 24 regular

10 A Pair Of Timeless Bootcut Jeans Made With Sustainable Practices Amazon Levi's 415 Classic Bootcut Jeans $40 See On Amazon Here’s another great pair of Levi’s, this time with a classic bootcut silhouette. Blended with viscose and elastane and designed with a mid-rise waist, several Amazon reviewers have dubbed these jeans as having the “perfect fit” and “perfect length.” They’re offered in a range of light, medium, and dark blue washes, but this colorway in particular is from Levi’s Water>Less collection, which supports sustainable, water-saving manufacturing practices. Available sizes: 26 — 46 (available in short, regular, and long inseams)

11 These Wide-Leg Jeans For A Cooler Alternative To Trousers Amazon NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans $71 See On Amazon Inspired by timeless pantsuit trousers, these wide-leg jeans can easily be dressed up thanks to their streamlined appearance, lack of front pockets, and overall silhouette that lends itself naturally to a pair of stilettos. The flared hem harkens back to vintage painter pants, albeit sleeker. You can pick these up in a few different dark washes, as well as gray or a lighter, faded blue. Available sizes: 0 — 18

12 A Pair Of Lived-In, Ankle-Length Skinnies You Can Style So Many Ways Amazon MOTHER Looker Jeans $198 See On Amazon Update your rotation of summer-ready skinny jeans with this pair from MOTHER, which is finished with a raw, frayed hem and extra fading at the seams for a lived-in look. Come fall, you can swap your flip-flops for a pair of tall boots, a turtleneck, and a blazer for a Kate Middleton-inspired look (though made a bit more casual). They’re designed to fit like a glove thanks to their super-stretchy, lightweight denim construction — one Amazon reviewer even reported that they have a “perfect fit.” Available sizes: 23 Regular — 34 Regular

13 These Straight-Leg Jeans With Western-Inspired Detailing Amazon Wrangler Plus Size Western Mid-Rise Straight Jeans $41 See On Amazon These Western-inspired straight-leg jeans get extra style points for their back pocket embroidery, plentiful belt loops, and faded finish that would look just as good on the ranch as they would at lunch. They’re built with stretch, too, so you’ll be tempted to wear them all the time — and with such a spot-on fit and feel, why shouldn’t you? Available sizes: 18W x 30L — 26W x 34L

14 These Gen-Z Approved Carpenter Pants Amazon American Apparel Crop Carpenter Jeans $78 See On Amazon File these jeans under “Gen Z-approved.” Thanks to their roomy, wide-leg fit made from authentic, rigid denim (with no stretch whatsoever), this pair hits all the right style marks. The super-dark wash technically borders on black, and its white contrast stitching makes its several pockets stand out. The left side has a workwear-inspired hammer loop, while the right has utilitarian pocket detailing. They’re the perfect way to cop the coveted baggy-denim look that’s so in style right now, but that crisp, dark wash adds a hint of sophistication. Available sizes: 24 — 30

