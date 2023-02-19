Linen is the cool girl of the fabric family; even when relaxed and rumpled, it still appears effortlessly chic. So if you’re stocking your summer or resort wear wardrobe, you’d do well to add a few of the best linen dresses and separates to your cart.

A linen slip dress can work as a beach cover-up by day, then pair nicely with strappy heels for dinner — you even layer it over a turtleneck and pair with tights and boots in cold weather. Likewise, a linen shirt dress will surprise you with its flexibility; while it’s perfect poolside, the structured collar and sleeves can easily be dressed up with sleek loafers for an office-appropriate ensemble. Meanwhile, linen separates are a marvelously sneaky way to maximize your wardrobe. That pair of jeans you wore all through the cold months transforms into a summer staple with the addition of a linen button-down shirt; a pair of relaxed linen shorts can be paired with everything from tees and tanks to sweaters, and linen pants can be worn with a bikini top and sandals — you can even wear them when temperatures dip by adding a chunky knit cardigan. And for those who adore monochrome, there are matching linen sets for instant polish.

Even if your weather app is still reporting chilly temps, it’s not too early to do a little pre-season shopping. Scroll on to shop some of the best linen dresses and separates available on Amazon right now.

1 A Classic, Long Linen Shirt Dress Amazon The Drop Fiona Relaxed Linen Midi Shirt Dress $70 See On Amazon A linen shirt dress is an essential for every wardrobe, and you’ll wear this version by The Drop for everything from beach getaways to the office. Made of 100% linen, this dress features a button-down front, classic collar, cuffed long sleeves, and a single patch front pocket. It also has a calf-grazing midi length with a side-split hem for ease of movement. Pair it with a bathing suit and slides for the beach, or with loafers for the city; you can even add a belt for a little structure. No matter how you style this dress, it’s a classic. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 4 | Material: 100% Linen

2 This Pair Of Versatile Linen-Blend Pants With A Comfy Drawstring Waist Amazon Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant $25 See On Amazon Endlessly versatile, there are myriad ways to style this pair of linen-blend pants; try them as a swimsuit cover-up, or pair them with a loose, luxe linen button-down and slides for a look that’s relaxed enough to lounge in, but chic enough for brunch. Featuring an on-trend wide leg, comfortable elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring, and two side pockets, reviewers rave that the linen and cotton blend is comfortable and breathable. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 6X | Colors: 13 | Material: 55% Linen, 45% Cotton

3 A Delicate Linen Slip Dress You’ll Wear More Than You Might Think Amazon Amazhyu Linen V-Neck Dress $27 See On Amazon Delicate details like a dropped split hem and slender adjustable spaghetti straps add elegance to this V-neck linen slip dress; it’s relaxed enough to lounge in (or wear as a beach cover-up), but you could just as easily wear this out to dinner paired with heeled sandals and statement jewelry. Made of 100% linen and available in a handful of soft neutrals, one Amazon reviewer shared that this dress “looks expensive,” while another raved about the versatility even in colder weather, writing that it “looks good in the fall with boots, a scarf,” and then “in the spring with booties and a sweater.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 100% Linen

4 This Tiered Linen-Blend Peasant Dress With An Easy, Relaxed Fit Amazon Goodthreads Linen Flutter-Sleeve Peasant Dress $28 See On Amazon Cool, comfortable, and playful, this peasant dress would be perfect for picnics, barbecues, and other casual warm-weather events. It’s made of a linen and cotton blend with a tiered skirt, cute ruffled sleeves, and a relaxed fit that hits around the knee. Sold in 17 colors and prints — including solids, florals, paisley, and the classic gingham print pictured — it’s the perfect pairing for strappy heels (keep the heel on the chunky side to honor the relaxed feel of the dress) and sneakers alike. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: 55% Linen, 45% Cotton

5 These Pure Linen Pants With A Tapered Leg Amazon IXIMO Linen Tapered Pants $38 See On Amazon A jogger-esque tapered leg lends a modern sensibility to these pure linen pants, complete with two side pockets and a drawstring waistband. They’re perfectly beachy-chic when worn with a swimsuit and slides, but don’t put them away when the weather gets chilly — the natural texture would look so chic paired with a cashmere sweater and thick, cozy socks for a cold-weather lounge look. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 100% Linen

6 A Pair Of Trendy Paper Bag-Waist Linen Shorts... Amazon The Drop Priya Pull-On Linen Short $35 See On Amazon The paper bag waist of these 100% linen shorts makes them look polished enough to wear to brunch when paired with gladiator sandals and a tank, but since it’s elastic, it’s definitely comfy enough for lounging. Finished with an of-the-moment mid-thigh length with a generous fit, these shorts might have a relaxed vibe, but they’re accompanied by serious styling potential. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 3 | Material: 100% Linen

7 …& The Matching Linen Crop Top Amazon The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square-Neck Bubble Top $34 See On Amazon The perfect accompaniment to the cute paper bag-waist shorts above, this square-neck top is made of breezy 100% linen, and features bloused three-quarter sleeves and a cropped length. Expand your wardrobe potential by pairing it with other items in your closet; it would look particularly sophisticated with a flowing, silky skirt and heeled sandals. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 4 | Material: 100% Linen

8 This Pair Of Wide-Leg Linen Culottes Amazon LaovanIn Wide Leg Linen Trousers $40 See On Amazon Not only are these pants made from breathable 100% linen, but they feature a wide, cropped leg for the ultimate in warm-weather comfort. With two side pockets and an elasticized, adjustable drawstring waist, these chic trousers are just the thing for the pool, as the shorter length won’t drag on the ground (and they’d look so chic paired with a bikini top). Sizes: Medium — XX-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 100% Linen

9 A Polished, Short-Sleeve Linen Shirt Dress That Comes With A Slip Amazon Cubavera Short Sleeve Linen Guayabera Dress $117 See On Amazon Short cuffed sleeves, vertical pintuck stitching, a point collar, and two chest pockets lend structure and polish to this shirt dress. Made of breezy 100% linen, it hits near the knee, and includes an optional slip for additional coverage. Whether you pair it with heels for nighttime, sneakers for daytime, or wear it unbuttoned over a swimsuit, it’s the epitome of relaxed sophistication. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 100% Linen