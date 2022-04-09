We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
By A. Graham
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Few items of clothing are quite so iconic as Levi’s jeans. Instantly recognizable by their signature red tab, a pair of Levi’s lends an air of casual cool to any look. The best Levi’s jeans for women come in myriad silhouettes, but they’re all comfortable, durable, and stylish — denim you’ll reach for day after day (and year after year) without having to think too much. But with more than 400 styles of jeans (and nearly as many washes) to choose from, it can be tough to know where to start. That’s where this guide comes in. My perfect pair of Levi’s might be totally different from your perfect pair of Levi’s, which is why I’ve included a wide range of highly rated options here. From straight legs to flares, dad jeans to skinnies, there’s something for everybody on this list.
When selecting a pair of Levi’s, several factors come into play. First, consider the rise. Levi’s run the gamut from mid- (501s), to high- (Wedgie), to extra-high rise (Ribcage), so you have plenty of options. Stretch is another important factor. If you prefer a more classic, rigid denim look and feel, a 100% cotton pair is your best bet — but if you’re after a little more range of motion, you might consider a pair that incorporates a small percentage of elastane (the brand’s stretchier styles are made with as little as 1% or as much as 5% elastane). Cut and style are highly subjective, so when it comes to those aspects, think about what look you like best. If you’re in the market for a timeless pair of jeans you’ll have on rotation for years to come, you can’t go wrong with something like the 501s or the Classic Straight. If you’re in the mood to test out something more on-trend, why not take the fan-favorite Ribcage jeans for a spin?
And the best part? Levi’s is an authorized seller on Amazon, so you can have your perfect pair in hand (and on bum) in just a day or two. Scroll on to shop the 10 best Levi’s jeans for women.