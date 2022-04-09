Few items of clothing are quite so iconic as Levi’s jeans. Instantly recognizable by their signature red tab, a pair of Levi’s lends an air of casual cool to any look. The best Levi’s jeans for women come in myriad silhouettes, but they’re all comfortable, durable, and stylish — denim you’ll reach for day after day (and year after year) without having to think too much. But with more than 400 styles of jeans (and nearly as many washes) to choose from, it can be tough to know where to start. That’s where this guide comes in. My perfect pair of Levi’s might be totally different from your perfect pair of Levi’s, which is why I’ve included a wide range of highly rated options here. From straight legs to flares, dad jeans to skinnies, there’s something for everybody on this list.

When selecting a pair of Levi’s, several factors come into play. First, consider the rise. Levi’s run the gamut from mid- (501s), to high- (Wedgie), to extra-high rise (Ribcage), so you have plenty of options. Stretch is another important factor. If you prefer a more classic, rigid denim look and feel, a 100% cotton pair is your best bet — but if you’re after a little more range of motion, you might consider a pair that incorporates a small percentage of elastane (the brand’s stretchier styles are made with as little as 1% or as much as 5% elastane). Cut and style are highly subjective, so when it comes to those aspects, think about what look you like best. If you’re in the market for a timeless pair of jeans you’ll have on rotation for years to come, you can’t go wrong with something like the 501s or the Classic Straight. If you’re in the mood to test out something more on-trend, why not take the fan-favorite Ribcage jeans for a spin?

And the best part? Levi’s is an authorized seller on Amazon, so you can have your perfect pair in hand (and on bum) in just a day or two. Scroll on to shop the 10 best Levi’s jeans for women.

1 Writer’s Pick: The Iconic 501s That Never Go Out of Style Amazon Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans $88 See On Amazon If there’s one article of clothing you simply can’t have enough of, it’s Levi’s 501 jeans. To back that claim up, I will admit that I personally own four pairs. Originally designed in 1873, they feature a classic straight-leg silhouette and a high-rise fit — and, like the magical jeans in the early-aughts classic The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, they somehow look amazing on pretty much everyone. Made from 100% cotton, non-stretch denim and featuring Levi’s signature button-up fly, these jeans will only get better with wear — so you can expect to have them for many years to come. Available sizes: 23 — 32

Available colors: 6

2 These Straight Ribcage Jeans With A Super-High-Rise Waist Amazon Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $60 See On Amazon A cool update on a classic, these Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans feature an extra-high waist that hits just above the belly button, plus a slim cut through the hips and thighs. This version is cropped just above the ankle — perfect for showcasing your footwear — and it comes in 10 washes, some with subtle distressing. This style also contains 1% elastane, so they’ll break in instantly. Available sizes: 24 — 36

Available colors: 10

3 The Vintage-Inspired Wedgie Jeans That Fit Like A Dream Amazon Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans $60 See On Amazon Inspired by vintage Levi’s and designed to be more fitted in the waist and thigh than most other straight-leg styles, the Wedgie Straight Jeans have developed a cult following since their release. Levi’s calls them “the cheekiest jeans in your closet,” and they are indeed beloved for their bum-defining fit. 1% elastane offers a bit of stretch, and a slightly cropped, 28-inch inseam lets you show off your shoes. In addition to a range of classic denim washes — both distressed and clean — these are also available in a fun orange leopard print. Available sizes: 24 — 39

Available colors: 13

4 The 724 Jeans Designed To Sculpt & Define Amazon Levi’s 724 High Rise Straight Jeans $62 See On Amazon These no-nonsense 724 High Rise Straight Jeans are part of Levi’s signature “Lot 700,” a series that’s designed with sculpting and supporting in mind. They’re slightly stretchy (the material is blended with 2% elastane), with a classic high-rise waist, a relaxed fit through the hips and thighs, and a full-length, 30-inch inseam — and they come in 13 different washes, so there’s something for every occasion. Available sizes: 20 — 40 (available in short)

Available colors: 13

5 These Ultra-Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans That Are Cozy & Cool Amazon Levi’s New Boyfriend Jeans $60 See On Amazon Every wardrobe should contain at least one pair of deliciously comfy, throw-on-and-go jeans for those weekend days when you can’t figure out what to wear — and these effortlessly cool boyfriend jeans are exactly that. Super-soft with supportive stretch, a comfortable medium-rise waist, a 27-inch hem (or 25-inch when rolled), and a relaxed fit, they’re the perfect choice for casual outings. Amazon reviewers report that they hold their shape well throughout the day, proving neither too baggy nor too tight. Available sizes: 27 — 40

Available colors: 9

6 These ‘90s-Inspired Dad Jeans That Are Everywhere Right Now Amazon Levi’s Premium Dad Jeans $98 See On Amazon These on-trend Dad jeans sit high on the waist and fall straight through the hips and thighs for a loose-fitting look that’s so ‘90s-chic. They’re made from 100% cotton denim with no added stretch, but their relaxed cut makes them super comfortable. One Amazon reviewer gushed: “As someone who typically runs around in leggings and sweats, these jeans are wonderful! Very comfy and cute.” Pair with a fitted crop top and sneakers (the “uglier,” the better) for an effortlessly cool vibe. Available sizes: 25 — 34

Available colors: 4

7 These Sleek, High-Rise Skinny Jeans That Are So Stretchy Amazon Levi’s 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans $35 See On Amazon Skinny jeans may not be Gen Z’s favorite style, but I’d argue that there’s still a time and a place for the late-aughts cut. A pair of high-rise, curve-hugging skinnies — like these 720s, from Levi’s sculpting “Lot 700” series — lends instant polish to any look, and their three available inseam lengths means they’ll suit virtually every frame. A super-stretchy construction blended with 5% elastane makes them oh-so-comfortable, but, as one Amazon reviewer noted, “they have just enough cotton to keep them feeling like real denim and not jeggings.” With over 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these are a clear fan-favorite. Available sizes: 24 — 40 (available in short, regular, and long)

Available colors: 26

8 These Classic Straight-Leg Jeans That Are The Best Kind Of Basic Amazon Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans $45 See On Amazon There’s nothing quite like a good pair of basic, straight-leg jeans — and these jeans literally have the word “classic” in the name, so you know you’re in good hands. This mid-rise pair is cut with a relaxed fit through the hips and thighs, and 2% elastane offers freedom of movement. Levi’s offers excellent sizing options in this style, too — including three inseam lengths and both straight and plus sizes — as well as 16 washes. Available sizes: 26 — 40 (available in short, regular, and long)

Available colors: 16

9 These Timelessly Cool Bootcut Jeans That Look Amazing With Heels Amazon Levi’s Classic Bootcut Jeans $40 See On Amazon Crafted with just a hint of stretch, courtesy of 2% elastane, these vintage-inspired bootcut jeans — which come in 10 different washes — offer a subtly flared silhouette that feels timelessly cool (especially when paired with cowboy boots, like the model shows above), without feeling overly retro. As one Amazon reviewer shared, “They’re stretchy and soft without losing shape by the end of the day. The bootcut is very subtle and I don’t feel like I’m wearing bell-bottoms.” These also come in three inseam lengths — and have an overall polished fit — so they’re the rare flare jean that won’t overwhelm smaller frames. Available sizes: 26 — 40 (available in short, regular, and long)

Available colors: 10