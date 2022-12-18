If you can only buy one item to maximize your wardrobe, make it a layering turtleneck. My favorite fashion trick in transitional weather and the colder months, the best layering turtlenecks make any outfit look instantly intentional and somehow effortlessly complex. They can be subtle and classic, punchy and printed, or even surprisingly spicy, and once you start collecting them, it’s dangerously difficult to stop. Good thing this list has so many options, because you’re sure to want more than one.

You want your layering turtleneck to lay smoothly underneath other pieces, so pay attention to the material. Choose fabrics that aren’t too bulky, like soft jerseys, Supima cotton, stretch blends, or delicate yet cozy ribbed knits. Or, consider a turtleneck made of a sheer mesh fabric; while it may not be the warmest option, the dressier material is a cool and surprising approach to layering (and ensures you won’t overheat). For a bold night-out look, you can ditch the top layer and wear that sheer piece solo, paired with a bra you want to show off.

A quick word on fit: A hip-length turtleneck will easily tuck into pants and skirts, while crops work nicely with similarly abbreviated sweaters (and they look cute when worn underneath dresses). But if it’s that smooth, seamless silhouette you’re after, it doesn’t get much better than a bodysuit — with a turtleneck, of course.

Add some warmth and texture to your everyday outfits with the best layering turtlenecks, ahead.

1 This Best-Selling Turtleneck Bodysuit With Over 25,000 Stellar Ratings Amazon MANGOPOP Turtleneck Bodysuit $24 See On Amazon Over 25,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded this turtleneck bodysuit a five-star rating, launching it to best-seller status on the site. Featuring a tanga bottom for a seamless appearance (with a handy snap closure), it’s made with a good amount of stretch to ensure the perfect bodycon fit, making this an excellent option for layering underneath more fitted tops. Just because this will layer seamlessly doesn’t mean you can’t wear it solo, as well; how chic would it be with some silk trousers and heels? Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 26 | Material: 90% Modal, 10% Spandex

2 This Surprisingly Affordable Cotton Turtleneck You’ll Wear With Everything Amazon Lands' End Cotton Turtleneck $15 See On Amazon This cotton turtleneck has all the makings of a wardrobe essential. Made of 100% Supima cotton — which is famously soft, lightweight, and durable — this turtleneck features a classic slim fit and a hip length, long enough to tuck easily into bottoms and sleek enough to lay smoothly underneath button-down shirts and chunkier sweaters. At this price, you’ll want to buy it in multiples. Sizes: X-Small — 3X (available in petite) | Colors: 12 | Material: 100% Supima Cotton

3 An Ultra-Soft Layering Turtleneck That’s Designed To Fit Like A Second Skin Amazon The Drop Phoebe Turtleneck Second Skin T-Shirt $18 See On Amazon The name says it all: This turtleneck made of the softest, lightweight modal-spandex blend that’s designed specifically to fit and feel like a second skin, making it ideal for layering. (It also runs small, according to the brand, to further encourage that seamless fit.) It comes in eight curated colors — including a handful of sophisticated neutrals (like ‘Porpoise,’ the soft gray pictured above), as well as mint green and leopard print for a surprising pop. Sizes: XX-Small — 3X | Colors: 8 | Material: 94% Modal 6% Spandex

4 This Mesh Layering Turtleneck That’s Perfect For Going-Out Looks Amazon Kate Kasin Mesh Turtleneck Blouse $16 See On Amazon Turtlenecks can absolutely be evening-appropriate. Case in point: This layering turtleneck, made of sheer black mesh with the slightest hint of shimmer. Layer this underneath a slip dress and knee-high boots for date night; for daytime, pair it with a classic white T-shirt, jeans, and lug-sole boots. It’ll turn any outfit into a statement. Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

5 A Thin Ribbed Turtleneck Bodysuit That’s Sleek & Comfy Amazon REORIA Ribbed Turtleneck Bodysuit $23 See On Amazon The ribbed knit of this cotton-blend turtleneck bodysuit lends it the more substantial appearance of a sweater, but the thin, body-hugging silhouette makes layering a breeze. Whether you layer this underneath dresses or wear it with pants, the snap closure ensures it will lay smoothly and stay in place without any uncomfortable ride-up. It’s bound to become one of your wardrobe essentials. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 13 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex

6 This Jersey Turtleneck Top In A Longer Length Amazon Hanna Nikole Mock Neck Pullover $25 See On Amazon This turtleneck top features a longer length that hits around the top of the thigh, so you’ll feel secure if you’re tucking it into your bottoms. Made of a soft jersey material, this piece has a slim fit that will layer seamlessly beneath shirts and sweaters. Or, take advantage of the slightly dressier feel of the rayon fabric and layer this over a luxe blazer or under a silk button-down blouse in the same color family for subtle sophistication. Sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus | Colors: 12 | Material: 100% Rayon

7 A Barbicore-Pink Turtleneck That’s Thin Enough To Layer Amazon The Drop Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater $40 See On Amazon Bright bubblegum pink is having a major fashion moment, and the effervescent fuchsia shade of this turtleneck sweater is the epitome of Barbiecore. Made of a cotton blend, it’s fitted enough to seamlessly layer underneath sweaters and dresses, while the wide ribbing of this turtleneck qualifies it equally as a sweater, rendering it even more versatile. If you prefer a more muted palette, opt instead for any of the four neutral shades on offer: black, white, camel, or rust brown. Sizes: XX-Small — 3X | Colors: 5 | Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Viscose

8 This Cropped Layering Turtleneck That Comes In So Many Colors & Prints Amazon MixMatchy Fitted Lightweight Turtleneck $16 See On Amazon With its slightly cropped fit, this layering turtleneck works so well with other cropped sweaters and high-waisted bottoms. Made of cotton blended with spandex for stretch, the cropped length also avoids bulk (and you can wear this as a standalone crop top, too). Plus, it comes in well over 50 colors and prints, so you have plenty of options. The black and white stripes pictured above feels very French New Wave; try pairing it with a white lug-sole boot for a Bardot-mod pop. Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors: 56 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex

9 Another Cropped Turtleneck With A Sweet Lettuce Trim Amazon Chioni.od Ribbed Mock Neck Crop Top $15 See On Amazon This cropped turtleneck features the cutest lettuce trim at the cuffs, hem, and neck that’ll peek out if you’re layering, though it can hold its own as a standalone top, too. Made of rayon blended with spandex for plenty of stretch, it would look adorable layered underneath a velvet slip dress for a nod to the ‘90s. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

10 This Mesh Layering Turtleneck In A Bunch Of Fun, Graphic Prints Amazon Floerns Sheer Mock Neck Top $19 See On Amazon Adding visual interest to your ‘fit is a snap with this layering turtleneck; it features the coolest patterned mesh fabric guaranteed to effortlessly zhush up any pants or dresses you pair it with. Balance the strong geometric design with equally strong, solid colors — think classic black or a vibrant neon. You’ll find a few more designs in this listing, too, including black lace and black floral. Sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus | Colors: 12 | Material: 100% Polyester