These days, slip dresses are more often worn as effortlessly cool outfits than they are for their original purpose: As a layering piece that adds coverage under sheer silhouettes. Generally, the name “slip” speaks to its function: The best slips for under dresses allow your dress to slip right over it without catching, usually thanks to the slinky, breathable fabric (like microfiber) or an anti-cling finish. Similarly, functional slips are often found in intentionally imperceptible shades like black, white, or one that matches your skin tone, but a few brands make statement-making brights and prints for those who like to play with contrast.

Also, note that slip dresses aren’t always dresses per se. In addition to minis, midis, and maxis — both simple and unadorned, and detailed with delicate lace — this list also includes half-slips (aka slip skirts); undergarments made of thicker, stretchy fabrics that offer more structure under your dress; and even a pair of slip shorts. They’re all intended to keep you comfortably covered, though some can be worn on their own, too — and I certainly don’t have to tell you how many ways there are to style a slip dress. (Hint: infinite.)

Whether you’re wearing one under a dress that’s sheerer than you’d like, or to comfortably partake in the naked-dressing trend, scroll on to shop 12 of the best slips you can get on Amazon Fashion.

1 This Basic Slip Dress With A Mid-Thigh Hemline Amazon AUHEGN Basic Cami Slip Mini Dress $17 See On Amazon This is the quintessential cami slip that every closet needs. Made from a lightweight blend of rayon and spandex, it feels like virtually nothing whether you wear it as a base layer or as a dress on its own. With over 2,200 five-star ratings, it’s one of the best-selling slips on Amazon thanks to details like to its adjustable straps, rounded V-neck, and classic mid-thigh length. It comes in 17 colors to match (or intentionally contrast with) every dress in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This Versatile, Bandeau-Style Slip With Removable Straps Amazon Natori Benefit Convertible Slip $30 See On Amazon This bandeau-style slip is made by Natori, so you can trust that it’s the perfect mix of comfortable and chic. The straight, of-the-moment neckline is outfitted with a wide (but invisible) band, a no-slip silicone lining, and a tagless back. To make this slip extra versatile, it features adjustable straps that you can wear over the shoulder, crisscrossed in the back, or remove completely. Made from a blend of nylon and spandex, it has an anti-static finish and a subtle lace hem that would look beautiful peeking out from under a layered dress. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 This Slip Chemise Made From Silky Satin Amazon IN'VOLAND Plus Size Chemise Slip $24 See On Amazon Even if it’s hidden beneath your clothing, there’s something so special about wearing a pretty slip dress like this one. The plunging neckline and mini hem are trimmed with soft lace, making this piece a sophisticated lingerie option, too. Its stretch-satin construction isn’t necessarily cling-proof, but several shoppers rave about its excellent fit (many note that it clings “to all the right places”). Alternatively, the brand also makes a no-frills, stretch-cotton slip for a more low-key vibe. Available sizes: 16 — 28

4 A Mini Slip With No-Show, Laser-Cut Edges Amazon Commando Mini Cami Slip $78 See On Amazon Commando knows a thing or two about crafting sleek underpinnings, and this slip is no exception. Finished with laser-cut edges, a mini length, and a scoop neckline, it’s designed to stay invisible underneath a variety of dresses. Best of all, it’s made from the brand’s signature microfiber (composed of nylon and spandex), which is designed to resist static cling and pilling while maintaining four-way stretch and excellent breathability. To ensure it fits well, it’s built with adjustable straps and a patented weighted hem that prevents ride-up. Available sizes: X-Small — Large-X-Large

5 A Weightless Slip Skirt Finished With A Lace Trim Amazon Jones New York Silky Touch Anti-Cling Half Slip $11 See On Amazon With a silky-soft, microfiber construction of polyester and spandex, this slip skirt was made to drape on your body without any static cling. It has a comfortable, elastic waistband with a tag-free back, and soft lace trim at the hem. Most importantly, it was made specifically to prevent show-through while still feeling lightweight, so you’ll all but forget you’re wearing it. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 This Mini Bodycon Slip With A Built-In Bra & Panties Amazon Maidenform Easy Up Full Slip $35 See On Amazon This Maidenform mini slip boasts an abundance of clever design details. Lightly padded underwire cups and a built-in panty (with a bottom hook closure) eliminate the need for undergarments, while adjustable, removable, and convertible shoulder straps allow you to customize the silhouette. Some Amazon shoppers noted that, while it doesn’t have a silicone grip to hold it in place, it doesn’t ride up thanks to that underwear design, as well as side boning. The low-friction, nylon-spandex blend resists static cling, so your dress will glide right over it. Available sizes: 34B — 38D

7 This Scoop-Neck Slip With An A-Line Silhouette Amazon Comfort Choice Plus Size Microfiber Full Slip $29 See On Amazon With a sleek, A-line silhouette made from a soft microfiber (a nylon and spandex blend), this slip will have you feeling like you’re hardly wearing anything at all. Its straps are a bit wider than spaghetti straps, and they have a substantial, adjustable, almost bra-like construction. The hem is built with sewn-in weights to help prevent cling or ride-up. It hits around knee-length, making it a great pick for midi skirts and dresses. Available sizes: 14-16 Plus — 38-40 Plus

8 A 3-Pack Of Breathable, Modal-Blend Slips Amazon WILLBOND Tank Top Dress Slip Dress (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Crafted from a soft stretch-modal, these slips offer breathable wear that resists static cling, while the scoop neckline and adjustable straps nod to classic stretchy camisoles. Plenty of shoppers have worn one of these as a standalone dress both day and night, too — just throw on a denim jacket, heels, and accessories, and no one will know just how comfortable you are. At just $25 for a pack of three (available in three color combinations), you’re getting so much bang for your buck out with these basic pieces. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 This Vintage-Style Slip Dress That Comes In So Many Colors & Prints Amazon Belle Poque Lace Full Slip $22 See On Amazon With ruched bust detailing and lace trim at the neckline and hem, this full slip hints at vintage lingerie, though a slinky, slightly stretchy blend of polyester and spandex keeps it comfortable. And while basic colors like black, nude, and white are undoubtedly essential, it’s worth adding a few unexpected shades and patterns to your wardrobe, too — you have 25 to choose from, like lilac or polka dot (meaning it would look just as cute under a sheer dress as it would layered over a turtleneck or white tee). Keep an eye on the images, though, as some styles don’t have lace at the bust. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 A Cami Slip That’s Great For Wearing Under Maxi Dresses Amazon Papicutew Long Slip Dress $18 See On Amazon Calling all maxi dress aficionados: This slip dress is for you. Designed to hit mid-calf, it has a swingy silhouette that works especially well underneath flowy maxis (or all on its own). It’s made from a super stretchy viscose that’s soft, breathable, and smooth to touch, so it feels like a dream to wear. This would be a lovely summer nightgown, too. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the straps are stretchy, but not adjustable — a tailor could remedy this, or you could knot them if needed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 This Full Slip With A Double-Layered Skirt Amazon Comfort Choice Plus Size Double Skirted Full Slip $29 See On Amazon This “beautifully made” (so reports one Amazon shopper) full slip is outfitted with a double-layered skirt to ensure full coverage; so if you were so inclined, you could certainly wear this as a dress on its own. Though it’ll lay smoothly under a layered dress, thanks to its fitted bust and silky nylon construction. It’s finished with adjustable straps and a delicate lace trim at the neckline and hem. Available sizes: 14-16 — 38/40

12 This High-Waisted, Body-Skimming Half Slip Amazon Joyshaper High-Waist Half Slip $18 See On Amazon When you have a plunging, low-cut dress, a basic slip won’t do — that’s where this half slip comes in. It has an ultra-high waistline that hits just under your bust, as well as a mini-skirt hemline that’s lined with lace, adding coverage right where you want it. As is extra important with a silhouette like this, it has grippy silicone lining at the waist, ensuring it’ll stay put and allowing your dresses to lay smoothly over the top. Plus, it’s made from a blend of polyamide and spandex that’s supremely stretchy to conform to your figure, without feeling too restrictive. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

