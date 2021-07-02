These days, slip dresses are more often worn as effortlessly cool outfits than they are for their original purpose: As a layering piece that adds coverage under
sheer silhouettes. Generally, the name “slip” speaks to its function: The best slips for under dresses allow your dress to slip right over it without catching, usually thanks to the slinky, breathable fabric (like microfiber) or an anti-cling finish. Similarly, functional slips are often found in intentionally imperceptible shades like black, white, or one that matches your skin tone, but a few brands make statement-making brights and prints for those who like to play with contrast.
Also, note that slip dresses aren’t always
dresses per se. In addition to minis, midis, and maxis — both simple and unadorned, and detailed with delicate lace — this list also includes half-slips (aka slip skirts); undergarments made of thicker, stretchy fabrics that offer more structure under your dress; and even a pair of slip shorts. They’re all intended to keep you comfortably covered, though some can be worn on their own, too — and I certainly don’t have to tell you how many ways there are to style a slip dress. (Hint: infinite.)
Whether you’re wearing one under a dress that’s sheerer than you’d like, or to comfortably partake in
the naked-dressing trend, scroll on to shop 12 of the best slips you can get on Amazon Fashion. 1 This Basic Slip Dress With A Mid-Thigh Hemline
This is the quintessential
cami slip that every closet needs. Made from a lightweight blend of rayon and spandex, it feels like virtually nothing whether you wear it as a base layer or as a dress on its own. With over 2,200 five-star ratings, it’s one of the best-selling slips on Amazon thanks to details like to its adjustable straps, rounded V-neck, and classic mid-thigh length. It comes in 17 colors to match (or intentionally contrast with) every dress in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 17 2 This Versatile, Bandeau-Style Slip With Removable Straps
This
bandeau-style slip is made by Natori, so you can trust that it’s the perfect mix of comfortable and chic. The straight, of-the-moment neckline is outfitted with a wide (but invisible) band, a no-slip silicone lining, and a tagless back. To make this slip extra versatile, it features adjustable straps that you can wear over the shoulder, crisscrossed in the back, or remove completely. Made from a blend of nylon and spandex, it has an anti-static finish and a subtle lace hem that would look beautiful peeking out from under a layered dress. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 2 3 This Slip Chemise Made From Silky Satin
Even if it’s hidden beneath your clothing, there’s something so special about wearing a pretty slip dress like
this one. The plunging neckline and mini hem are trimmed with soft lace, making this piece a sophisticated lingerie option, too. Its stretch-satin construction isn’t necessarily cling-proof, but several shoppers rave about its excellent fit (many note that it clings “to all the right places”). Alternatively, the brand also makes a no-frills, stretch-cotton slip for a more low-key vibe. Available sizes: 16 — 28 Available colors: 21 4 A Mini Slip With No-Show, Laser-Cut Edges
Commando knows a thing or two about crafting sleek underpinnings, and this
slip is no exception. Finished with laser-cut edges, a mini length, and a scoop neckline, it’s designed to stay invisible underneath a variety of dresses. Best of all, it’s made from the brand’s signature microfiber (composed of nylon and spandex), which is designed to resist static cling and pilling while maintaining four-way stretch and excellent breathability. To ensure it fits well, it’s built with adjustable straps and a patented weighted hem that prevents ride-up. Available sizes: X-Small — Large-X-Large Available colors: 6 5 A Weightless Slip Skirt Finished With A Lace Trim
With a silky-soft, microfiber construction of polyester and spandex, this
slip skirt was made to drape on your body without any static cling. It has a comfortable, elastic waistband with a tag-free back, and soft lace trim at the hem. Most importantly, it was made specifically to prevent show-through while still feeling lightweight, so you’ll all but forget you’re wearing it. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 3 6 This Mini Bodycon Slip With A Built-In Bra & Panties
This
Maidenform mini slip boasts an abundance of clever design details. Lightly padded underwire cups and a built-in panty (with a bottom hook closure) eliminate the need for undergarments, while adjustable, removable, and convertible shoulder straps allow you to customize the silhouette. Some Amazon shoppers noted that, while it doesn’t have a silicone grip to hold it in place, it doesn’t ride up thanks to that underwear design, as well as side boning. The low-friction, nylon-spandex blend resists static cling, so your dress will glide right over it. Available sizes: 34B — 38D Available colors: 2 7 This Scoop-Neck Slip With An A-Line Silhouette
With a sleek, A-line silhouette made from a soft microfiber (a nylon and spandex blend), this
slip will have you feeling like you’re hardly wearing anything at all. Its straps are a bit wider than spaghetti straps, and they have a substantial, adjustable, almost bra-like construction. The hem is built with sewn-in weights to help prevent cling or ride-up. It hits around knee-length, making it a great pick for midi skirts and dresses. Available sizes: 14-16 Plus — 38-40 Plus Available colors: 3 8 A 3-Pack Of Breathable, Modal-Blend Slips
Crafted from a soft stretch-modal, these
slips offer breathable wear that resists static cling, while the scoop neckline and adjustable straps nod to classic stretchy camisoles. Plenty of shoppers have worn one of these as a standalone dress both day and night, too — just throw on a denim jacket, heels, and accessories, and no one will know just how comfortable you are. At just $25 for a pack of three (available in three color combinations), you’re getting so much bang for your buck out with these basic pieces. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 3 9 This Vintage-Style Slip Dress That Comes In So Many Colors & Prints
With ruched bust detailing and lace trim at the neckline and hem, this
full slip hints at vintage lingerie, though a slinky, slightly stretchy blend of polyester and spandex keeps it comfortable. And while basic colors like black, nude, and white are undoubtedly essential, it’s worth adding a few unexpected shades and patterns to your wardrobe, too — you have 25 to choose from, like lilac or polka dot (meaning it would look just as cute under a sheer dress as it would layered over a turtleneck or white tee). Keep an eye on the images, though, as some styles don’t have lace at the bust. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 25 10 A Cami Slip That’s Great For Wearing Under Maxi Dresses
Calling all
maxi dress aficionados: This slip dress is for you. Designed to hit mid-calf, it has a swingy silhouette that works especially well underneath flowy maxis (or all on its own). It’s made from a super stretchy viscose that’s soft, breathable, and smooth to touch, so it feels like a dream to wear. This would be a lovely summer nightgown, too. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the straps are stretchy, but not adjustable — a tailor could remedy this, or you could knot them if needed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 4 11 This Full Slip With A Double-Layered Skirt
This “beautifully made” (so reports one Amazon shopper)
full slip is outfitted with a double-layered skirt to ensure full coverage; so if you were so inclined, you could certainly wear this as a dress on its own. Though it’ll lay smoothly under a layered dress, thanks to its fitted bust and silky nylon construction. It’s finished with adjustable straps and a delicate lace trim at the neckline and hem. Available sizes: 14-16 — 38/40 Available colors: 2 12 This High-Waisted, Body-Skimming Half Slip
When you have a plunging, low-cut dress, a basic slip won’t do — that’s where this
half slip comes in. It has an ultra-high waistline that hits just under your bust, as well as a mini-skirt hemline that’s lined with lace, adding coverage right where you want it. As is extra important with a silhouette like this, it has grippy silicone lining at the waist, ensuring it’ll stay put and allowing your dresses to lay smoothly over the top. Plus, it’s made from a blend of polyamide and spandex that’s supremely stretchy to conform to your figure, without feeling too restrictive. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors/styles: 5 13 A Pair Of High-Rise, Seamless Slip Shorts
Whether you wear them for under-dress coverage or as a trendy styling piece, you can’t go wrong with a pair of
slip shorts — and over 8,500 people who gave these a five-star rating would agree. This pair is made from a lightweight, moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex and is completely smooth in the front, sides, and back (the only seams you’ll find are at the hem and inner thighs). Given how easy it is to style these biker-like shorts (and their great price), you might as well stock up on a few. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 3