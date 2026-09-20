Picture this: You’re walking through a budding French garden, waving a fan in a ruffled leg-of-mutton dress. Except it’s not the late 1800s — it’s 2026. This season, fashion has fallen in love with the Belle Époque era, reinterpreting the era’s opulent details for everyday wear. The historical period has been a longtime interest for brands like Dior, Simone Rocha, Erdem, Selkie, and Chanel. In fact, Dior’s collections under John Galliano frequently referenced the period’s antique silhouettes, while Chanel’s final show by Karl Lagerfeld included a Belle Époque train station set. It’s a time in history that was lavish, cheerful, and undeniably glamorous — and has made a full-circle comeback this year.

Centuries ago, the Belle Époque movement took over Europe from 1871 to 1914. The optimistic, peaceful moment featured innovations across all industries, including fashion. Women’s styles became opulent with ruffles, the S-bend corset, and luxe fabrics like silk and satin, not to mention a rise in bolder jewelry. Today, you don’t need a cinched bustier, bustle, or feathered hat to enjoy the aesthetic. Various brands have created antique-like pendants, eye-catching sleeves, and richly textured accessories that nod to the era while being modernized for today. But if you want more specific references to the period, there are ruffled, flounced, and gathered designs that would undoubtedly appeal to the ladies of the early 20th century.

The Belle Époque trend is also a subsection of the romantic dressing movement dominating 2026. In both dark and optimistic ways, labels have embraced the period with details like embroidery, pearls, bias cuts, and sultry corsetry, plus referential items like the officer jacket, pantaloons, and bloomer shorts. It’s also blossomed on resale sites like The RealReal, whose 2026 Resale Report revealed that searches for terms like “velvet,” “Galliano Dior,” and “art deco” have all grown from 71% to 170%. The best way to try the trend is to incorporate individual pieces into your pre-existing closet. You could also mix Belle Époque-style items together like they were worn centuries ago, as shown in media like HBO’s The Gilded Age, Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge, and La Vie en Rose.

Step back in time with these Belle Époque-inspired pieces that would make a statement in any era.

Selkie The Lickety Split Cupid Dress $323 See On Selkie This Selkie dress has flounced sleeves and layers that nod to the Belle Époque era in a classical way. Its white lace trim adds an ethereal finish and hints at timeless slip-style designs.

Jennifer Behr Caretta Earrings $325 See On Jennifer Behr Pearls were just as versatile during the Belle Époque period as they are today. Instead of simple studs, take a walk on the romantic side with dangling drops like this floral style by Jennifer Behr.

Staud Fabianne Silk Top $695 See On Staud Even centuries-old corsetry can be updated for today without being restrictive. Staud’s latest silk top includes a hook-and-eye-clasped corset with a gathered bodice and hem, nodding to the underpinnings worn in the 1800s.

Roger Vivier Rose Vivier Pumps in Satin $1,875 See On MyTheresa Fabrics like silk and satin were often used in women’s shoes during the Belle Époque period. Pointed-toe styles like this Roger Vivier pair maintain a classic shape with textiles that are instantly reminiscent of the time. Rose and thorn accents provide a whimsical touch.

Swarovski Idyllia Brooch $159 See On Swarovski Brooches were jewelry box staples for women in Belle Époque times, and a piece like this sparkling Swarovski feather pin would certainly have caught their eyes.

Zimmermann Bow Twill Shirt $695 See On Zimmermann A piece like this Zimmermann blouse gives the period’s high necklines and full sleeves a current twist with a lighter fabric and looser fit — all tied together with a ruffled bow.

Emily Shalant Pleated Soft Taffeta Ball Gown Skirt $375 See On Emily Shalant Larger skirts were worn year-round throughout the Belle Époque period. A style like this flowing Emily Shalant piece has the same formal feel, minus the 19th-century fuss.

Nadri Pearl Swag Hair Pin $155 See On Nadri Like brooches, hairpins allowed women to effortlessly glamourize their outfits. A piece like this pearl-and-crystal design is equally sophisticated while being delicate enough for everyday wear.

Kim Shui Arianna Ruffle Shorts $395 See On Revolve Kim Shui’s ruffled lace-up shorts are a playful take on the decorative undergarments of the time, which could make a full outfit with a flowing blouse or T-shirt today.