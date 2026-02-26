“We are just starved for real romance!” In the middle of fashion’s frequent creative director shuffle and wave of viral runway shows, this topical quote from Sex and the City’s Charlotte York comes to mind. Outside of the context of Carrie Bradshaw and company, a craving for romance has officially taken hold of fashion — and is set to define the industry in the upcoming year, according to the runways. Silks and satins, soft color hues, and ladylike accents like lace, delicate floral prints, and bows are all core to the trend, á la Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film Marie Antoinette — while its darker, more passionate side has also emerged through fraying, feathers, and plenty of intricate leatherwork.

In fashion, the mood first struck last summer with Jonathan Anderson’s first Dior collections, which merged European romanticism with a youthful rebellion. His runways found models in Regency-like capes and jackets, floral jacquards, swinging epaulettes, and accessories from bow-topped sandals to enamel flower jewelry akin to off-duty royals. The same feeling continued into fall with the release of the designer’s first Lady Dior handbag campaign, starring brand ambassadors Greta Lee, Mia Goth, and Mikey Madison — all heroines of groundbreaking films with romantic storylines at their centers, as well. Coincidence? Probably not.

Dior Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

But then, the seeds of romance began to bloom throughout Fashion Month’s Spring 2026 shows. At New York Fashion Week, details like toile and floral prints, hoop skirts, and lace adorned collections by Tibi, Altuzarra, and L'Agence. In London, Erdem presented a garden variety of rose-printed dresses, bejeweled outerwear, and flower-accented bags. The mood ran rampant in Paris; tiered gowns and juicy statement earrings swung at Saint Laurent, gauzy dresses and studded heels shone at Chloé, and everyday separates were transformed by sheer textures and 3D flowers at Matthieu Blazy’s joyful Chanel debut. And, just as quickly, similar details became a rising trend for fall. It was official: Fashion was starving for real romance. But why?

A leading cause of romance’s return is likely a cultural longing for optimism and levity. With current foreign affairs and daily news involving finance, technology, and politics worsening daily, people are craving a feeling of lightness and fantasy. Romance’s root of attraction is one that’s easy to identify from the past to the present. Plus, it also connects to simpler times before the horrors of modern dating, from ghosting to bots on dating apps.

“Between the rise of AI, the political climate and division, and the violence and devastation on the news everyday, I think we're all craving more love and connection,” says stylist Caitlin Burke. “Everything feels heavy, so people want to dream, and to feel lighter. There's a general sense of longing for simpler times, which I think creates a romanticizing of the past.”

Indeed, the past has definitely come back into fashion. Traditionally romantic elements like silky textures, corseted silhouettes, flowers, and lace can be seen throughout new collections from established labels like L’Agence, Jimmy Choo, and Christian Louboutin, to name just a few. However, it’s also drawn eyes to independent brands that have made the emotion a core signature. Simone Rocha is renowned for her floral, beaded, and gauzy pieces that echo 18th century dressing. Designer Dilara Findikoglu has become known for her tightly corseted gowns, elevated by sultry cutouts, wispy fringe, and smashed cherries. Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell’s label Tanner Fletcher is also rising from its feminine suits and separates — which earned a personal feel in the duo’s viral bridal show last fall, ending with a live gay wedding. Indeed, an interest in romance drives more awareness to designers that have always believed in the power and connectivity of true love.

“When times are tough, people are looking for attention to detail, craft, and happiness in general,” says Kasell. “We see all of these things as romance when it comes to clothing and interiors. Instead of purchasing clothing or furniture from a mass marketplace, it's more romantic to find it secondhand or from a small, local business because the story brings dimension to your life. You can look at the item and it brings a story to mind, reminds you of the people you met in the process, and it's a cherished memory you can share with guests and loved ones.”

Romance’s comeback across 2025 and 2026 also distinctly connects to modern and historical pop culture, cementing the moment as a larger force outside of fashion. The hockey romance drama Heated Rivalry focused on a years-long love affair between closeted athletes Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams), becoming one of last year’s biggest entertainment success stories. Around the same time, the Wicked sequel Wicked: For Good hit theaters, continuing the self-love journey of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and her societally forbidden relationship with Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey). The emotion could even be seen in Guillermo Del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein, where Jacob Elordi portrayed the tragic titular creature who tries to find companionship and community in the mid-1800's. Though their aesthetics and subject matter varied, all of these shows and films spotlighted the power of human connection and an innate need to feel love — just like the Spring 2026 collections aimed for.

“People love love, and it's so beautiful to see,” said Kasell. “We're lucky that we get to be around it so often with all of our wedding clients. Perhaps it's making itself more present because we're in a time of uncertainty. People are elevating things that they can control and support without controversy. Love is pretty untouchable and is moving in all its forms.”

That same sentiment has spread into 2026 with passionate media that embraces the thralls of desire and enchantment. Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights stars Elordi alongside Margot Robbie, with the actress pining in corseted gowns matched to an emotional soundtrack by Charli XCX. In a stylish coincidence, both XCX and Robbie have worn Findikoglu on the film’s press tour (naturally, Robbie’s themed looks were styled by Barbie press tour mastermind Andrew Mukamal. Chef’s kiss!). We’ve also been treated to new episodes of Bridgerton’s fourth season on Netflix, centered on a Cinderella story between maid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and nobleman Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). The show’s fairytale romance has already extended to merch like Pandora jewelry, Floral Street perfumes, and Dove bodycare. Today, if you can’t ache for a suitor as drastically as one could in the 1800s, perhaps a crystal statement necklace or woody floral perfume could inspire a similar sentiment. Undeniably, love is in the air.

“This goes back to the idea of dressing for yourself,” Burke says. “Romanticizing the moment by wearing your most beautiful pieces, and overdressing for the occasion.”

Ultimately, fashion and media’s intertwined cultural takeover shows that romance is taking on a bold new identity while connecting to its past. The role of style in this moment also further proves the emotion’s newly evolved identity. Rather than simply attracting a partner, romance’s role in fashion today is a form of empowerment — where intent, expression, and pieces chosen are entirely dependent on the wearer. What’s not to love about that?