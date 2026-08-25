If the word pantaloon isn’t yet in your vocabulary, that’s about to change. It was only a matter of time before the loose, pants-like undergarments (also referred to as pantalettes) became the latest underwear-as-outerwear trend to win over the style set. Such is the case this summer, with it girls everywhere adopting pantaloons. I, for one, am fully on board — and so is Dua Lipa.

For anyone who needs a quick history lesson, pantaloons emerged in France in the early 19th century, then quickly made their way over to Britain and America. Back then, the bottoms were often rendered in white linen, with decorative details like lace, cutwork, or broderie anglaise. Not much has changed in terms of design today, as many pantaloons look plucked straight from the 1800s — albeit with a chic makeover, thanks to cool-girl brands like Staud, Posse, and Cou Cou Intimates, all of which have turned the undergarments into high-style statement pieces.

Of course, celebrity endorsements don’t hurt, either. Bella Hadid was perhaps one of the first A-listers to tap into the trend, wearing white pantaloons in May while aboard a yacht on the French Riviera. More recently, Lipa wore Chloé’s white embroidered pair during a trip to Portofino.

Sure, some have poked fun at pantaloons, saying they look like they’re from the Pirates of the Caribbean costume department. However, when styled right, the bottoms can be especially chic.

Ahead, find 10 of the best pantaloons out there right now.

Free People Forever Young Bloomer Pants $98 See On Free People With romantic lace trim and a practical tie-front detail, you may never want to take off these Free People bloomer pants.

Staud Renzo Pant $295 $207 See On Staud Lightweight cotton voile makes these Staud Renzo pants perfect for transitional weather. Come fall, style them with a leather jacket and loafers.

Posse Jane Pant $350 See On Revolve If you’re worried about staining stark white pantaloons, consider this peach sorbet pair from Posse.

Zara Striped Tied Balloon Pants $60 See On Zara Not sure how often you’ll reach for pantaloons? This $60 style from Zara is a great entry point into the trend.

Cou Cou Intimates The Pantaloon $135 See On Cou Cou Intimates For a more cold-weather-appropriate look, swap white in favor of Cou Cou Intimates’ black bottoms. For extra coverage, add knee-high socks and loafers.

Saint Laurent Cropped Ruffled Lace-Trimmed Cotton-Poplin Pants $2,800 See On Net-a-Porter If you’re willing to splurge on a pair of pantaloons, make it this ruffled, lace-trimmed Saint Laurent style.

Steve Madden Easten Lace Trim Pants $89 See On Bloomingdale's Style these dainty lace-trimmed pants with the matching tank, or opt for an oversized tee for a cool juxtaposition.

Tularosa Lumi Pant $190 See On Revolve These peach-hued pantaloons will pair well with brights and neutrals alike.

Chloé Fluid Drawstring Pants $2,890 See On Chloé Above, Lipa’s Chloé drawstring pants. Follow the pop star’s lead and style the bottoms with a romantic white embroidered tank top.