Do you hear that? That’s the soothing sound of waves crashing, the wind blowing through the sand, and seagulls calling. Welcome to beach season, baby. Days perched on a chair engulfed in a juicy new read and nights strolling the lively boardwalk are upon us. And though properly packing your tote with SPF, sunglasses, etc. may be at top of mind before heading to the shore, your beach outfit is another important piece of the puzzle. Something you’ll feel comfortable, confident, and cute in is key.

Of course, your look for the day really depends on what type of beachgoer you are. For those who prefer to lounge around and flip through a book or magazine all afternoon, a bikini top and matching short shorts, which are currently having a moment, are just the thing to kick back and relax in. Then, simply toss on a wide-brim hat to protect your skin from the intense UV rays (and make a stylish statement). Alternatively, should you be the life of the party, hitting one oceanfront restaurant after the next, bring your fashion A-game in a tropical, breezy printed set and quirky jewelry. This outfit formula also works with a one-piece suit in lieu of the top if you’re bouncing from the beach to the bars.

For more effortlessly cool beach outfit ideas, keep scrolling ahead. All that’s missing is an ice-cold beverage.

It’s A Match

See? A patterned two-piece look is a real conversation starter. And, as mentioned above, the skirt will pair well with a minimal one-piece suit, too. Put all the focus on the matching set by opting for sleek accessories, like a black mini bag and coordinating square-toe sandals.

Short & Sweet

You heard it here first: Swim shorts are shaping up to be a summer 2025 essential. For a day near the water, pair your bottoms with a matching bikini top and floppy sun hat. It’s not a bad idea to bring cute flip-flops, too, if you like treating yourself to a mid-day smoothie or ice cream cone.

Keep It Simple

There’s nothing wrong with keeping your beach look simple with a neutral-colored one-piece swimsuit. Simply level up the minimal outfit by way of a Western-looking straw hat and chic jewelry (unless you plan on swimming, that is). Consider packing a lightweight cover-up, just in case you need to grab something on the boardwalk.

Print Play

Summer fashion is all about playing with various prints and colors. For those who have the itch to step out in a bold, minimalist outfit, this formula here is a winner. The gingham patterned one-piece and striped trousers complement one another quite nicely. Add a statement necklace in there for good measure.

Easy Breezy

If striking motifs don’t align with your personal style, try a cream tank and skirt set. This iteration feels fitting for a laid-back Friday night beach outing. From there, round out the getup with a seashell necklace and leather flip-flops.