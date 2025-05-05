In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, editorial director Angela Melero is testing the new Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Shield SPF 30.

Of all the products that make up my beauty routine, SPF is arguably my MVP. Since my mid-twenties, when I fully committed to regular sunscreen application (yes, I was late to the game like many fellow sun tan-loving millennials), I’ve become the Goldilocks of sunscreen, on a constant quest for a product that’s just right. After all, we are all well aware of the pain points around selecting the right SPF — weird white caste, thick goopy finish, odd smell, skin-clogging effects, etc. So, when a promising launch hits the market, my ears immediately perk up.

That’s exactly what happened when I first caught wind of Glow Recipe’s new Watermelon Glow Dew Shield SPF 30. First of all, the product name itself caught my eye instantly, with words like “glow,” “dew,” and “shield” piquing my interest. These are general characteristics I search for in an SPF. I love a sheer lightweight formula that effectively protects the skin from UV rays while also keeping my complexion hydrated and radiant, working nicely on its own or under makeup.

The Watermelon Glow Dew Shield SPF’s ingredients only further drew me in, with an innovative clean chemical UV filter serving as the hero component, working in conjunction with buzzy skin care additions like niacinamide, watermelon seed oil, and vitamin E. The promise of a non-greasy finish and moisture-boosting properties certainly sealed the deal, making me eager to put this product to the test. Ahead, check out my experience with the new launch, which has arrived just in time for summer.

Fast Facts

Price: $35

Size: 1.69 fl oz/50 mL

Best For: Everyone

Ingredient Highlights: Clean chemical UV filters (avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate), niacinamide, glycerin, watermelon seed oil, and vitamin E

What We Like: No white cast; easy to blend; looks great under makeup

What We Don’t Like: No issues thus far!

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

Creating a clean sunscreen is notoriously challenging as several components need to be present — safety, effectiveness, and environmental impact — without compromising the product’s feel, appearance, or stability. But, once again, Glow Recipe’s commitment to eco-friendly products shines here, with innovative clean chemical UV filters comprised of avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate serving as the star ingredients in the new Watermelon Glow Dew Shield. These three key factors are also what allow for the formula to glide on sheer and natural.

A hefty dose of long-lasting moisture comes courtesy of an additional cocktail of glycerin, watermelon seed oil, and vitamin E, while niacinamide (which is often used as a natural alternative to retinol) addresses signs of existing sun damage and hyperpigmentation. The end result is a multitasking formula that not only protects the skin from the sun, but also keeps it hydrated, healthy, and most importantly radiant with a subtle glow.

My Typical Skin Care Routine

A typical morning starts with a simple ritual to wake up my skin and set the tone for the day. I typically don’t wash my face in the morning, as I like to retain the natural oils that are produced overnight. So, I’ll immediately apply Drunk Elephant’s Virgin Marula Luxury Face Oil and my KORA Organics Rose Quartz Facial Sculptor for a quick gua sha session. Then, I layer on a brightening serum — I’m currently loving Clarins’ Double Serum to give my skin a fresh, hydrated glow. A dab of Clarins’ Total Eye Lift helps smooth and depuff while keeping the delicate area protected. Next, comes a lightweight moisturizer courtesy of Peter Thomas Roth’s Ultimate Solution 5 Multitasking Moisturizer to seal it all in. I always finish with a broad-spectrum SPF, even on cloudy days or when I’m indoors. It’s the final (and most important) step before I apply makeup.

Evenings are for restoration. I begin with a thorough double cleanse, starting with Farmacy Beauty’s Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm and followed by Youth To The People’s Superfood Cleanser. I’ll also work in gentle exfoliation — typically Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator — to sweep away the day and help my products sink in deeper.

A few nights a week, I work in Shani Darden’s Retinol Reform — my go-to for smoothing fine lines and supporting cell turnover. I never skip eye cream, and I finish with a nourishing nighttime moisturizer like Tatcha’s Indigo Overnight Repair that locks in everything and lets my skin recover while I sleep.

My Experience & Results

I'll admit it — I was skeptical. A “clean” sunscreen that actually works, blends well, doesn’t clog pores, and leaves no white cast? It sounded too good to be true. I’ve had one too many experiences in which a similarly “game-changing” formula gave me lackluster results or made my skin break out within 24 hours. So, I was definitely proceeding with caution.

I put the Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Dew Shield SPF 30 a real shot, bringing it along with me on a recent stay at luxe The Ranch resort in Laguna Beach, California, where I would be indulging in many outdoor, sunshine-filled activities. I wore the sunscreen on its own, for lazy days spent relaxing in my hotel room or at the spa as well as under makeup for more formal appointments and days of exploring the beachy SoCal town. In terms of optimum application amount, I stuck to my two-finger rule, lining my index and middle finger with the product and evenly spreading it around my face.

(+) The SPF on its own. Angela Melero (+) The SPF under makeup Angela Melero INFO 1/2

I’m happy to report the formula has certainly lived up to its hype. Not only did it melt seamlessly into my skin (no chalky residue in sight), but it left behind the most beautiful, natural glow — not greasy, just healthy and radiant. As for how it plays with makeup? No pilling, no sliding, no weird texture. Just a smooth, dewy base that makes my skin look naturally lit from within. And the best part? No breakouts, clogged pores, or irritation.

Since I started using it, I’ve had people actually stop and ask what I’m using on my skin — it’s that good. I never thought I’d say this about an SPF, but I’m officially hooked.

Is Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Dew Shield SPF 30 Worth It?

With hotter, sun-filled days on the horizon, I think Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Dew Shield SPF 30 time to shine is definitely nigh. The natural yet-effective SPF that leaves skin with a natural, lit-from-within glow is ideal for everyday use as it blends in easily and naturally, so it works like a charm whether you want to wear it on its own or layered under makeup. At $35 a bottle, this new launch is truly a no-brainer for summer activities and the longer days ahead.