I’m Carrying This “Vacation Only” Handbag Everywhere This Summer
A little bit of the beach wherever I go.
Given its association with carefree, relaxing beach days, it’s a no-brainer that the raffia bag has gone from an item on your vacation packing list to a summertime staple. However, you don’t need PTO and a trip to an Italian coastal town to wear one this season. It’s also worth noting that giant carryall totes aren’t the only style offered in the material. Thanks to leading designers like Prada and Loewe, raffia shoulder bags are having a moment, and these styles fit in on the city streets in addition to the beach.
While I understand and appreciate the overall laidback feel of summer fashion trends, I would feel out of place wearing many of them in New York. (Yes, I stereotypically wear black all year long.) But a classic bag silhouette in raffia is an easy way to inject a little seasonal flair to my outfits. For example, H&M’s small cherry red bag is perfect to take with me for outdoor dining at my favorite downtown restaurants, while Chloé’s sea blue hobo bag will add visual interest to a white prairie dress and ballet flats, one of my go-to outfit combos on hot days. With that, if you’re after a tote-like shape, Celine makes a reasonably-sized one that isn’t too big to be an everyday bag.
Ahead, I’ve compiled the most eye-catching raffia bags to complement your summer wardrobe, whether you’re in the market for a purist take or something more unique.
Roomy enough to carry beach day essentials but not too obtrusive to wear while powering through weekend errands, Celine’s medium raffia bag with camel leather accents is a great option if you tend to stick to classic handbags.
On the flip side, this ocean blue number is the epitome of a summer statement bag. I love the chunky leather banana handle and subtle woven “Chloé” emblem. What’s more you can wear it multiple ways: on your shoulder or hanging off your forearm.
Prediction: Loewe has another it bag on its hands with this one. Not only does the embellished chain double as a strap, the silhouette is so practical. The flap will prevent your keys, wallet, lip balm, etc. from falling out, while the internal flap pocket is great for storing your cards.
Yes, evening bags come in raffia, too. I plan on wearing H&M’s cherry red one with my summer whites for a fun splash of color.
When Prada first came out with its logo tote, it turned the humble raffia bag into a status symbol.
Pistachio green is on track to become the color of the season, and what better way to partake in the trend than carrying Sezane’s braided raffia bag?
For those who don’t want to go full-on raffia, J Crew’s black leather bucket bag is a good entryway into the trend. Because it doesn’t scream “summer” too loudly, it won’t look out of season on your shoulder a few weeks after Labor Day.
This vibrant Staud bag is a must for a Euro summer trip or long weekends at a beach house.
While natural straw is the most common raffia bag colorway, a rich chocolate brown will also pair well with virtually any outfit.
Given its association with the beach, raffia and glamour don’t often appear in the same sentence, but Rabanne’s take on the summer staple bag is the exception. That’s because this one has the brand’s signature metal discs embedded into the raffia and woven into a matching strap.