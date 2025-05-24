Given its association with carefree, relaxing beach days, it’s a no-brainer that the raffia bag has gone from an item on your vacation packing list to a summertime staple. However, you don’t need PTO and a trip to an Italian coastal town to wear one this season. It’s also worth noting that giant carryall totes aren’t the only style offered in the material. Thanks to leading designers like Prada and Loewe, raffia shoulder bags are having a moment, and these styles fit in on the city streets in addition to the beach.

While I understand and appreciate the overall laidback feel of summer fashion trends, I would feel out of place wearing many of them in New York. (Yes, I stereotypically wear black all year long.) But a classic bag silhouette in raffia is an easy way to inject a little seasonal flair to my outfits. For example, H&M’s small cherry red bag is perfect to take with me for outdoor dining at my favorite downtown restaurants, while Chloé’s sea blue hobo bag will add visual interest to a white prairie dress and ballet flats, one of my go-to outfit combos on hot days. With that, if you’re after a tote-like shape, Celine makes a reasonably-sized one that isn’t too big to be an everyday bag.

Ahead, I’ve compiled the most eye-catching raffia bags to complement your summer wardrobe, whether you’re in the market for a purist take or something more unique.

Celine Medium Supple Celine Classic Panier In Raffia And Calfskin $2,300 See On Celine Roomy enough to carry beach day essentials but not too obtrusive to wear while powering through weekend errands, Celine’s medium raffia bag with camel leather accents is a great option if you tend to stick to classic handbags.

Chloé Summer Banana Raffia And Leather Hobo Bag $2,090 See On Moda Operandi On the flip side, this ocean blue number is the epitome of a summer statement bag. I love the chunky leather banana handle and subtle woven “Chloé” emblem. What’s more you can wear it multiple ways: on your shoulder or hanging off your forearm.

Loewe Paula's Ibiza Medium Ola bag In Raffia And Calfskin $2,400 See On Mytheresa Prediction: Loewe has another it bag on its hands with this one. Not only does the embellished chain double as a strap, the silhouette is so practical. The flap will prevent your keys, wallet, lip balm, etc. from falling out, while the internal flap pocket is great for storing your cards.

H&M Straw Shoulder Bag $25 See On H&M Yes, evening bags come in raffia, too. I plan on wearing H&M’s cherry red one with my summer whites for a fun splash of color.

Prada Large Crochet Tote Bag $2,050 See On Prada When Prada first came out with its logo tote, it turned the humble raffia bag into a status symbol.

Sezane Pistachio Braided Raffia $250 See On Sezane Pistachio green is on track to become the color of the season, and what better way to partake in the trend than carrying Sezane’s braided raffia bag?

J Crew Berkeley Bucket Bag In Faux Raffia And Leather $198 $130 See On J Crew For those who don’t want to go full-on raffia, J Crew’s black leather bucket bag is a good entryway into the trend. Because it doesn’t scream “summer” too loudly, it won’t look out of season on your shoulder a few weeks after Labor Day.

Staud Moon Raffia Bag Jungle Stripe $350 See On Staud This vibrant Staud bag is a must for a Euro summer trip or long weekends at a beach house.

Madewell The Camren Straw Bag $118 See On Madewell While natural straw is the most common raffia bag colorway, a rich chocolate brown will also pair well with virtually any outfit.