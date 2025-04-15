It’s hard to imagine a sunny, balmy season without a trusty pair of sunglasses in your accessories rotation. After all, they’re non-negotiable for days driving around town or weekends spent lounging near the pool. And though the accent is rooted in practicality, one could argue that the styles on the market these days are more head-turning than ever. Take the spring 2025 sunglasses trends, for instance. Thanks to hard-to-miss designs and silhouettes, they have the potential to be the pièce de résistance in your whole warm-weather outfit.

As far as specific looks go, the industry is leaning heavily into maximalism in 2025 — and that doesn’t exclude eyewear. “Statement looks still dominate social media and festival culture, and they’ll likely keep resurfacing in cycles,” confirms Otra’s CEO Linda Hammond. For spring sunglasses, this more-is-more aesthetic comes to life with standout details like geometric shapes and rich colors (hello, cherry red). Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean all of the season’s trends are loud and in your face. In fact, like it or not, quiet luxury is now bleeding into the eyewear world. “Nothing says confidence like an understatement,” explains Alexis Perron Corriveau and Mika Matikainen, co-founders of Paloceras. “No logos, no noise. Just a shape, a weight, a presence. It either pulls you in, or it doesn’t.”

Get a full rundown on spring 2025’s sunglasses trends ahead.

Throw It Back

“Micro shapes in narrow, round constructions have been dominating this season, offering a wearable look for every day,” explains Kim Nemser, Warby Parker’s chief product and supply chain officer. These tiny silhouettes are also a one-way ticket to celebrity street style, as the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been gravitating towards the trend. Not to mention, the slim look harks back to the ‘90s, a decade the masses continue to draw style inspiration from. “They strike a balance between retro and refined — perfect for the “quiet cool” aesthetic Gen Z is leaning into,” adds Hammond.

Standout Shapes

As noted, geometric-looking sunglasses are amassing a loyal following this spring. “These angular shapes create that architectural wow factor,” Clare and Christina Kimeze, the founders of Kimeze, explain. Mireia Calpe, the collection director at Etnia Barcelona, agrees, telling TZR, “From hexagons to octagons and rectangles, these frames are a bold and contemporary choice for those daring to experiment with unconventional silhouettes.”

Cherry On Top

When it comes to the season’s leading sunglasses shades, Hayley Hall and Jayde Hall, the founders of Luv Lou, point to cherry and maroon as the it hues. “Think cherry crystal acetates, burgundy tinted lens, and red-based tortoiseshell,” they explain. “These colors will merge everything from leather boots to spring floral wear.”

A Hint Of Tint

Punch up every warm-weather getup with a pair of frames with tinted lenses, be it a sunny yellow shade or bubblegum pink style. “They bring that vintage meets modern vibe that we’re loving right now,” says Carolina Lindo and Lauren Mazzei Molinari, co-owners of Past Midnight. These funky looks are ideal for an upcoming summer music festival — Lollapalooza, perhaps?

Go Big

If thin frames don’t suit your face shape, go the opposite route with oversized sunnies. “They are immediately noticeable and a standout way to elevate any outfit,” notes Lindo and Molinari. “Pairing them with a more minimal look is the perfect balance of sporty meets luxury bold without trying too hard.” Arturo Vale, retail director and licensed optician at Cutler and Gross, is on the same page, adding that outsized sunnies are taking center stage this spring. “They offer generous coverage, exude a carefree bohemian vibe, and provide the perfect shield from the world (and the sun),” he says.