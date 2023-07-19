Love or hate it, the viral Barbiecore trend is saturating the market, with fashion brands releasing pink-inspired collections left and right. (TBH, it feels like every other email in my work inbox is about Barbie right now.) This begs the question: How can one possibly decide which doll-inspired clothing and accessory drops are worth purchasing? Well, you certainly can’t go wrong with items approved by Barbie’s costume designer herself. Jacqueline Durran has partnered with ThredUp, a resale platform loved by style enthusiasts, to curate its #Barbiecore Dream Shop, which includes a wide range of second-hand Mattel-looking styles priced from $9 to $500.

When building out the shop, Durran browsed through ThredUp and selected nearly 300 products to include in the curation. “You’ll find lots of A-line dresses in pinks, blues, and yellows, as well as fun accessories to complete your #Barbiecore outfit,” she tells TZR over email. Additionally, shoppers can use ThredUp’s AI tool to find more similar items to Durran’s picks, meaning there’s something for everyone in the #Barbiecore Dream Shop. “I am a huge fan of online thrifting,” the costume designer adds. “I love the endless scroll and the possibility of finding something entirely unique and new to me.”

Courtesy Of ThredUp

Durran further explains that shopping secondhand is also a great way to partake in the Barbie style mania without contributing to more fashion waste. “I believe that secondhand is truly the future of fashion,” she says. “My shop with ThredUp proves you don’t have to go out and buy single use, disposable items to have fun with the #Barbiecore trend.”

If you, too, are looking for a conscious way to adopt this internet aesthetic into your own wardrobe, don’t sleep on the thoughtfully curated ThredUp picks ahead. They will be available to shop on Friday, June 21. Should you need help narrowing down the products to add to cart, see TZR’s must-have selections below.