There were two types of viewers for The White Lotus Season 2. Some tuned into the HBO series on Sunday nights for Harper’s savage, LOL-worthy one-liners (played by Aubrey Plaza). Others, however, patiently waited to see what wacky and slightly chaotic look Haley Lu Richardson’s character, Portia, would wear next. Would Portia pull out another psychedelic print set? Or, perhaps a colorful sweater vest? Love it or hate it, her hotly debated wardrobe on the show cultivated a full-blown fan club. And if you were firmly on #teamPortia, stop what you’re doing: Richardson is partnering with thredUP to sell items from her personal closet, including a bevy of quirky styles inspired by her on-screen alter ego.

Beginning on June 7 on the resale site, you can shop from a selection of over 100-plus pieces plucked straight from Richardson’s wardrobe. A few noteworthy looks in the lineup? For starters, Richardson is selling (err, sold) the playful tourist shirt she found while filming The White Lotus in Taormina, Sicily. The actor is also parting ways with a statement leather coat she thrifted in Montana while filming Montana Story. “This shearling coat has been my favorite for the last couple years,” the celeb said in the press release.

As for the maximalist Portia-approved items in the shop, you can find a Coach bucket hat, a black-and-white bandana top, an embellished denim maxi skirt, and more off-kilter styles along these liens.

Courtesy Of thredUP

It makes sense that Richardson’s shop is a treasure trove for one-of-a-kind vintage looks, given that the 28-year-old actor is a savvy second-hand shopper. “I’m probably an expert at this point, I bet I’ve spent over ten thousand hours doing it,” Richardson tells TZR over email about her penchant for thrifting. “I love the hunt and the unexpected nature of it all, and of course, it’s nicer to our planet.” And with her thredUP shop, you can own some of the gems Richardson scored over the years.

Courtesy Of thredUP

That said, if you’re eager to nab Richardson’s playful closet staples while channeling your inner Portia in the process, snatch up a few of TZR’s favorite items below. Heads up, though: The pieces are selling out at lightning speed, so if you see something you like in your size, purchase it STAT.