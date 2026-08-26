(Style)

Don’t Retire Your Bandanas Come Fall

The accessory can easily transition into your new-season wardrobe.

by Kelsey Stewart
@nlmarilyn
Marilyn in a bandana
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It’s hard to name an accessory having a bigger moment than the humble bandana. Look around, and you’ll spot them tied around the heads of just about every style insider, from your favorite content creators to celebrities (hello, Kendall Jenner). And while the accessory may seem synonymous with summer — when keeping your hair off your face is practically a necessity — there’s no reason to retire it come fall. Sure, it won’t keep you quite as warm as, say, a beanie, but the styling possibilities extend well into the cold-weather season.

In fact, a bandana, whether cotton or silk, provides a nice contrast to many of the textures in a fall wardrobe — think a suede jacket, a cashmere sweater, or leather pants. Meanwhile, if you’re concerned about the accent reading too summery, simply choose a darker, autumn-approved shade, such as chocolate brown or hunter green.

The influencer set is already giving their bandanas the fall treatment, pairing the accessory with everything from sporty zip-up jackets (another trend that’s arguably sticking around for the long haul) to classic autumn prints like argyle and plaid. For more inspiration on transitioning your bandana into the new season, scroll onward for five outfit ideas.

Luxe Basics

A pastel bandana is an easy way to liven up fall basics, like a long-sleeve button-up and wide-leg jeans. Keep the shirt undone over a simple ribbed tank — or fasten just a few buttons — for a cool, laid-back finish.

Polo Ralph Lauren
Paisley Cotton Bandanna
$58
Banana Republic
The Everyday Shirt
$98
Abercrombie & Fitch
Bra-Free Rib Scoop Neck Tank
$25
Favorite Daughter
The Low Favorite Pant
$238
J.Crew
Classic Loafers
$198

Sporty Meets Feminine

Not ready to stow away your summer favorites? Before the weather calls for more coverage, get another wear out of a white ruffled miniskirt and coordinating headscarf. A sporty jacket gives the look a fall-ready feel, while sneakers replace your trusty flip-flops.

Madewell
Medium Silk Bandana
$68
New Balance
Sport Legacy Jacket
$120
LoveShackFancy
Sani Cotton Victorian Mini Skirt
$245
Nike
Pacific Women's Sneakers
$80
Miu Miu
Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
$520

Opt For Neutrals

As mentioned, a bandana in a dark shade, like rich green, is an easy addition to your fall wardrobe. Tap into the fashion pack’s favorite athletic-meets-ladylike formula by styling it with track pants and two-tone ballet flats.

Terrain
Embroidered Paisley Cotton Bandana
$22
Zara
Ribbed Tank
$13
FP Movement
Down Low Track Pants
$98
Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Ballet
$275
Jenny Bird
Constance Wrap
$138

Print Play

Though you may be packing up your floral prints come fall, you can still experiment with pattern mixing. Case in point: An argyle bandana and plaid midi skirt make a surprisingly cute combo. A bright red zip-up jacket amps up the look even further, though a classic denim jacket would work just as well.

Eenk
Argyle Pattern Bandana
$137
SNDYS
Carter Track Jacket
$139
Gap
Plaid Easy Knee-Length Skirt
$80
Dolce Vita
Baxen Loafers
$150
Aritzia
Best-Ever Crew Sock 5-Pack
$35

Leopard On Leopard

Leopard print is suitable year-round, but one could argue it feels particularly at home come fall. So, why not double down on the timeless motif? Pair a leopard-print headscarf with a tote bag in a slightly different variation, then ground the duo with sleek black separates.

Urban Outfitters
Animal Print Headscarf
$15
Éterne
Francis Cashmere Sweater
$375
A.L.C.
Hirsh Tailored Pant
$495
Anine Bing
Leo Canvas Tote
$100
Warby Parker
Carmel
$95