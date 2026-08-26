It’s hard to name an accessory having a bigger moment than the humble bandana. Look around, and you’ll spot them tied around the heads of just about every style insider, from your favorite content creators to celebrities (hello, Kendall Jenner). And while the accessory may seem synonymous with summer — when keeping your hair off your face is practically a necessity — there’s no reason to retire it come fall. Sure, it won’t keep you quite as warm as, say, a beanie, but the styling possibilities extend well into the cold-weather season.

In fact, a bandana, whether cotton or silk, provides a nice contrast to many of the textures in a fall wardrobe — think a suede jacket, a cashmere sweater, or leather pants. Meanwhile, if you’re concerned about the accent reading too summery, simply choose a darker, autumn-approved shade, such as chocolate brown or hunter green.

The influencer set is already giving their bandanas the fall treatment, pairing the accessory with everything from sporty zip-up jackets (another trend that’s arguably sticking around for the long haul) to classic autumn prints like argyle and plaid. For more inspiration on transitioning your bandana into the new season, scroll onward for five outfit ideas.

Luxe Basics

A pastel bandana is an easy way to liven up fall basics, like a long-sleeve button-up and wide-leg jeans. Keep the shirt undone over a simple ribbed tank — or fasten just a few buttons — for a cool, laid-back finish.

Sporty Meets Feminine

Not ready to stow away your summer favorites? Before the weather calls for more coverage, get another wear out of a white ruffled miniskirt and coordinating headscarf. A sporty jacket gives the look a fall-ready feel, while sneakers replace your trusty flip-flops.

Opt For Neutrals

As mentioned, a bandana in a dark shade, like rich green, is an easy addition to your fall wardrobe. Tap into the fashion pack’s favorite athletic-meets-ladylike formula by styling it with track pants and two-tone ballet flats.

Print Play

Though you may be packing up your floral prints come fall, you can still experiment with pattern mixing. Case in point: An argyle bandana and plaid midi skirt make a surprisingly cute combo. A bright red zip-up jacket amps up the look even further, though a classic denim jacket would work just as well.

Leopard On Leopard

Leopard print is suitable year-round, but one could argue it feels particularly at home come fall. So, why not double down on the timeless motif? Pair a leopard-print headscarf with a tote bag in a slightly different variation, then ground the duo with sleek black separates.