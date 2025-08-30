(The Shopping List)
This Fall, I’m A Brown Jean Baby
Bye, bye blues.
I’m pretty basic when it comes to my jeans, especially when it comes to their washes. I really don’t typically deviate from vintage worn blue for everyday or dark inky hues for more formal looks. And while I know black denim is popular for many — particularly East Coasters — I’ve never been one to gravitate toward a noir bottom. That said, I’m ready to switch things up a bit for fall and add some fresh seasonal color to my lineup: Enter brown jeans.
No, earthy denim washes are not revolutionary. In fact, brands and designers typically sprinkle in a tan or chocolate pair here and there. However, it feels like brown washes are having a special main character moment for fall, with everyone from STAUD and Ganni to Isabel Marant jumping on board.
This means the options for brown denim truly runs the gamut. For those who are still embracing a roomier silhouette, horseshoe and wide-leg, baggy styles are coming in a range of rich neutrals. And if you are more in the skinny or cropped camp, don’t worry, there are plenty of options for you, too.
Ahead, see my top picks for brown jeans that’ll put move your baby blues to the back of your closet.
GAP’s latest Long & Lean jeans come in this cool washed brown that reads relaxed yet elevated.
I will never not love a barrel silhouette, and this chocolate brown style from STAUD’s inaugural jeans launch is at the top of my fall wishlist.
Thse trouser-like wide-leg jeans from FRAME read very office-friendly.
For a funky fall look, I’m opting for cow-print jeans to pair with my cozy knits.
Mocha Mousse’s reign as color of the year is still going strong, as evidenced by this coffee-colored pant.
This rusty brown straight leg is giving all the boho ‘70s vibes.
While I typically reach for dark denim pants for more business casual affairs, I’m opting for rich brown styles this season.
One of my fave fall combos is a flared crop jean with ballet flats, so this light brown style fulfills 50% of my seasonal dreams.
Velvet is essentially synonymous with fall style, so these decadent jeans are a must.
No pants? No problem, thanks to this soft brown barn-inspired jacket from Isabel Marant.