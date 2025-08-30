I’m pretty basic when it comes to my jeans, especially when it comes to their washes. I really don’t typically deviate from vintage worn blue for everyday or dark inky hues for more formal looks. And while I know black denim is popular for many — particularly East Coasters — I’ve never been one to gravitate toward a noir bottom. That said, I’m ready to switch things up a bit for fall and add some fresh seasonal color to my lineup: Enter brown jeans.

No, earthy denim washes are not revolutionary. In fact, brands and designers typically sprinkle in a tan or chocolate pair here and there. However, it feels like brown washes are having a special main character moment for fall, with everyone from STAUD and Ganni to Isabel Marant jumping on board.

This means the options for brown denim truly runs the gamut. For those who are still embracing a roomier silhouette, horseshoe and wide-leg, baggy styles are coming in a range of rich neutrals. And if you are more in the skinny or cropped camp, don’t worry, there are plenty of options for you, too.

Ahead, see my top picks for brown jeans that’ll put move your baby blues to the back of your closet.

GAP Low Rise Long & Lean Jeans $90 See On GAP GAP’s latest Long & Lean jeans come in this cool washed brown that reads relaxed yet elevated.

STAUD Jackson Barrel Jean $285 See On STAUD I will never not love a barrel silhouette, and this chocolate brown style from STAUD’s inaugural jeans launch is at the top of my fall wishlist.

FRAME The Collegiate High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $368 See On Net-A-Porter Thse trouser-like wide-leg jeans from FRAME read very office-friendly.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans $198 $99 See On Reformation For a funky fall look, I’m opting for cow-print jeans to pair with my cozy knits.

AGOLDE Ren High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans $258 See On Nordstrom Mocha Mousse’s reign as color of the year is still going strong, as evidenced by this coffee-colored pant.

Just Black Denim The Retro Straight $98 See On Just Black Denim This rusty brown straight leg is giving all the boho ‘70s vibes.

Ganni High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $375 See On MyTheresa While I typically reach for dark denim pants for more business casual affairs, I’m opting for rich brown styles this season.

Sézane Le Crop $125 See on Sézane One of my fave fall combos is a flared crop jean with ballet flats, so this light brown style fulfills 50% of my seasonal dreams.

Citizens of Humanity Ayla Stretch-Velvet Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $258 See on Moda Operandi Velvet is essentially synonymous with fall style, so these decadent jeans are a must.