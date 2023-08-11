Ready or not, fall is in the air. TZR editors are already bringing up the arrival of pumpkin spice lattes in meetings (it is a hotly debated subject for the team, but we won’t get into that today). Meanwhile, this past week, the Copenhagen Spring/Summer 2024 fashion week street style was full of incredible chilly-weather outfits, including plenty of leather jackets and fuzzy accents. Luxury designers, too, are gearing up for the new season as autumn collections have begun hitting the market. And that’s not all: All the August fashion news, which we’re laying out for you below, is sure to get you excited for fall.

If your denim rotation is in dire need of an upgrade, you’re in luck: Madewell teamed up with celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, whose clientele includes the likes of Camila Mendes and Sydney Sweeney, for an exclusive denim collection. Available today, the 12-piece line capsule, priced from $82 to $178, features everything from miniskirts to slouchy cargo jeans. Want to amp up the true blues? Consider some funky accessories, such as the jelly bags and shoes from TELFAR and Melissa’s latest drop of its TELLY JELLY collection. Or, for a dressier take on your fall looks, gather inspiration from Pandora’s latest campaign with its newest global brand ambassador, Ashley Park. The imagery shows the Joyride actor wearing sparkly jewelry with a dazzling dress, but the pieces would look just as amazing with a casual off-duty look.

What else is happening this August in the style world? Continue scrolling to stay in the loop.

Pandora Releases A Campaign With Ashley Park

Courtesy Of Pandora

To celebrate Park’s new campaign and role with Pandora, the actor and fashion star hosted a dinner in Copenhagen, where the jewelry label is based, during the city’s fashion week. Notable industry names, including stylists Erin Walsh and Mimi Cuttrell as well as influencers like Grece Ghanem, were in attendance.

Moda Operandi Launches Trunkshow With The Fifteen Percent Pledge

Courtesy Of Moda Operandi

Today, Moda Operandi launched its second trunkshow with The Fifteen Percent Pledge, a non-profit organization that works with retailers to devote at least 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands. The first trunkshow in March 2023 includes ready-to-wear; this time around, though, the selections hones in on fine jewelry and home goods from brands like V.BELLAN, A.M. Thorne, and Jomo Tariku.

Aurora James, founder of The Fifteen Percent Pledge, said in the press release: “We’re so excited to be collaborating with Moda Operandi for our second trunkshow together. We’ve curated an array of Black designers, ceramists, and visual artists across the home and fine jewelry space that come from all corners– Ethiopia to Georgia, Botswana to Brooklyn.”

TELFAR & Melissa Are Teaming Up For Another Collection

Courtesy Of Telfar

If you missed out on the TELFAR and Melissa’s first drop of its TELLY JELLY collection last month, you have a second opportunity to get your hands on a look, as the brands are back for round two. Available on TELFAR’s site on August 14 and Melissa’s starting August 21, the latest lineup will include new colors (pink, black, and brown) of the shopping bag, which fuses TELFAR’s best-selling silhouette with Melissa’s signature jelly material, and sandals. The totes range from $150 to $250, and the slides are $100.

Swarovski Joins Celebrations for 100 Years of Disney

Courtesy Of Swarovski

Swarovski is honoring The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary by teaming up with Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder, a year-long anniversary celebration. For the occasion, Disney invited top fashion creatives, including Swarovski’s Global Creative Director, Giovanna Engelbert, to create pieces for Make-A-Wish. Engelbert made a replica of Cinderella’s crystal slippers from the 2015 live-action film.

“What inspired me to recreate Cinderella’s iconic crystal slipper for Disney100 is the name of the charity and the idea of a wish,” Engelbert said in the press release. “And of course, the slipper is the most famous shoe in the world. It is transformative and full of magic, so it was the perfect way to unite the world of Swarovski with the world of Disney.”

Madewell Releases A Line With Molly Dickson

Courtesy Of Madewell

Madewell teamed up with sought-after stylist Molly Dickson for an exclusive denim dressing capsule. Featuring shirts, jeans, skirts, and more, the assortment was inspired by Dickson’s celeb clients and family, according to the press release.

The brand tapped Riverdale actor Camila Mendes, who works closely with Dickson, to front the campaign. “Molly and I both share a deep love for denim, so much so that we often show up to fittings wearing the same outfit,” Mendes explained in the press release. “I couldn’t be more excited for her to launch this collection. She really knocked it out of the park and I’m beyond proud of her.”

L'AGENCE Opens A New Flagship Store

Courtesy Of L’AGENCE

Should you be heading to (or live in) Los Angeles, pop by L'AGENCE’s new flagship store in Beverly Hills, which opened on July 26. The stunning location, which the brand’s co-founder Jeff Rudes and architect Paul Bennett designed, has a Parisian-meet-California vibe, with enormous windows letting in the glorious Los Angeles sunlight. The boutique offers ready-to-wear, denim, footwear, and accessories.