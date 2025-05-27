Much to the dismay of 30-something-year-olds everywhere, skinny jeans have found their way back into our repertoire. Yes, it seems the majority of millennials are reluctant to give the tight, early aughts-coded bottoms another shot. But cigarette pants? Many have been much more accepting of the trousers. First gaining popularity in the ‘50s, they’re exactly how they sound — slim and straight, resembling the look of a cigarette. And recently, fashion insiders have been trading their super slouchy, baggy bottoms for the narrow silhouette.

According to New York-based stylist Jordanna Sharp, although cigarette shapes are trending this year, the bottoms are considered timeless. “These pants are elevated and chic, and what we saw on the spring 2025 runways is a fresh take on modernizing them,” the expert tells TZR. For starters, at McQueen, the straight-leg silhouette appeared to be slightly low-rise, which may appeal to Gen Z shoppers. Boss debuted cigarette pants that hit a few inches above the model’s ankles, offering a look that’s not as short (or, well, polarizing) as capris. Meanwhile, Tom Ford went with a stark white style paired with a matching tailored blazer and heeled sandals, serving up a polished 9-to-5 office outfit formula to emulate this summer.

(+) Boss Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) McQueen WWD/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Down to swap your roomy bottoms for something more fitted? If yes, scroll ahead for five cigarette pant outfit ideas courtesy of the style set.

Less Is More

When it comes to styling the slim-fit bottoms, Sharp says less is more. “I would speak to the elevated nature of these pants and keep the look simple and modern,” the stylist recommends. “For summer, pair simply with a white tank and a strappy high sandal for an elevated dinner look.” Tie everything together with a tailored black blazer and high-shine gold jewelry.

Office Ready

If you’re heading into the office this summer, emulate this foolproof 9-to-5 outfit formula: Black cigarette pants, a brown cardigan, and black slingback pumps. Last but not least, house all your belongings in a leather briefcase or slouchy tote.

Stick To The Classics

As Sharp suggests, lean into understated closet staples, like black cigarette pants, a silky white tee, and a khaki trench coat, should the current forecast in your city warrant a jacket. Then, spice things up by way of unconventional heels, like Khaite’s cage-y silhouette below.

Flower Power

Florals for summer? While they may not be groundbreaking, the punchy print will always be synonymous with the sunny season. And flower-heavy cigarette pants just make sense for practically anything on the calendar, from work dinners to baby showers and everything in between. Go for a matchy-matchy outfit by tossing on a blazer or blouse in the same color scheme.

Monochromatic Moment

For day-to-night wear, a black cigarette pant will do no wrong. If you’re someone who is loyal to neutrals, team the bottoms with a lightweight pullover or button-up in the hue. Style tip: Cherry-red ballet flats provide a nice splash of color to the minimalist look.