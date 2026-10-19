Caftans. Platform heels. Statement jewelry. Faux fur coats. Over the years, Rachel Zoe’s signature style has become synonymous with very specific items. The Zoe Report founder and editor-at-large essentially pioneered the boho chic aesthetic, with key components comprising her go-to formula. And while the aforementioned elements are often the most easily recognized by Zoe’s fanbase, there’s one piece of the puzzle that isn’t: denim. While the seemingly casual essential may not appear to be a priority for the always glamorous Zoe, make no mistake: she loves her jeans.

But, like the other aspects of her iconic and instantly recognizable style, the fashion expert has very specific — and unwavering — standards when it comes to jeans, standards that withstand the trend cycle. “I think [denim is] a unique language and everyone should dress for what works for their body type,” she says to The Zoe Report. “Every woman in my life has a totally different way they wear denim. One woman’s wide leg is another woman’s skinny jean.”

Aligning with her penchant for retro silhouettes, Zoe’s go-to jean looks and styles fit the ‘70s mold. Think a coordinating denim-on-denim look, featuring a perfectly tailored jacket and flared trouser cut (a non-negotiable for her). “I also love pairing denim with a lace cami and playing with coats — either a faux fur, a leather jacket, or a chic Chanel blazer.”

Ahead, Zoe breaks down the denim rules she lives by, as well as the brands and styles she can’t get enough of.

It’s All About The Wash

When it comes to washes, Zoe has no interest in finding middle ground. “I love either a very light or a very dark and polished denim, one extreme or the other,” she says, adding that she prefers the former for a daytime look while the latter — when paired with an edgy leather jacket — is her go-to for an evening ensemble.

Big Leg Theory

Skinny jeans may be making a comeback, but Zoe isn’t getting on board. For her, the perfect silhouette will always entail a wide leg that sits lower on the hip or a more tailored high-waisted flare cut. And the brands she prefers? The ones that cater to those standards. “Right now I am loving my Favorite Daughter flares, Éterne boyfriend jean, L’Agence slouchy wide leg, and I have some great ones from TWP. And, of course, I still live in my archival Rachel Zoe Collection denim,” she says.

Ditch The Distress

In the same vein as her wash preferences, Zoe is also quite rigid when it comes to finishes, claiming she tends “to avoid anything intentionally distressed or anything acid wash.” For the style expert, clean and polished is the way to go.

Accessories Are Key

To no one’s surprise, the jewelry-loving Zoe believes the perfect way to elevate a pair of jeans lies in the accessories. “I love pairing denim looks with a crystal bralette or a lot of jewelry, and, of course, heels,” she says.