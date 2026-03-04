Ahh, awards season. Who doesn’t love the glitz and the glamour of coveted awards and red-carpet fashion? And if you’re anything like the iconic Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, then it’s your favorite season. But in particular, this 2026 cycle has, so far, served us some of the best red-carpet looks possibly of all time. Standout stars like Teyana Taylor wowed at the 2026 Golden Globes in a custom Schiaparelli gown with a bow-adorned thong, while Chappell Roan left nothing to imagination at the 2026 Grammys in a show-stopping, sheer, nipple-clasp Mugler gown.

From the Globes and the BAFTAs and the Actor Awards (formerly SAG Awards), this year’s red-carpet looks have been unlike any others. And while we live for the memorable showstoppers, we also love pinpointing the red-carpet patterns that will inherently influence the mainstream fashion scene, from color trends like classic black-and-white and butter yellow to fashion accents like bows and scarves.

So whether you’re getting ready for a red-carpet event of your own or simply dressing for the runway of life, here’s how to incorporate this award season’s trends into your everyday wardrobe.

Bows

Your favorite stars are all tied up this season. From the runways of Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha to the award-show carpets, there’s no getting around the bow look. At the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards, bow-adorned dresses were among the most popular looks with stars like Ego Nwodim, Jessica Williams, and Kristen Bell, who all sported “girly” gowns with dainty, black ribbon-tie accents. Elsewhere, Amanda Seyfried embraced the trend in her own way, donning a custom black-and-pink color-block Valentino gown with a Barbie-like statement bow on the front waist. But it was Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor whose bow look was anything but basic. The star wowed at the annual awards show in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture black scarf gown, with an elegantly draped front and a crystal-clad, peek-a-boo bow thong in the back. From hair accessories and tops to mini dresses, however you choose to wear your bows, there’s a look for everyone!

Scarves

Scarves are also having a moment on the runway and street style scene, so it’s no surprise to see the trend come to life on the red carpet in the form of glamorous gowns. Critics Choice winner Janelle James appeared to float in her bright orange chiffon creation by Laquan Smith, which featured a flowing wrap-neck scarf. Embracing a more classic scarf look, Seyfried channeled Old Hollywood glam at the Golden Globes in a white strapless chiffon Versace gown paired with a matching shawl scarf that she draped over her arms. Similarly, Mia Goth rocked her version of the trend in a black, silk halter-neck Dior gown with a matching shawl scarf. But the scarf trend doesn’t stop at dresses; try the look in the form of a sleek top or cozy coat.

Black & White

Let’s be real, black and white is a classic color-blocking combo that will never go out of style. Take it from Selena Gomez, who emerged from her bridal era at this year’s Globes in a black-and-white off-the-shoulder column gown from Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, embellished with more than 200 organza and silk feathers. At the Grammys, Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean was also spotted in a classic black-and-white Chanel outfit. The singer sparkled in a dress that featured a black sequined and feathered drop-waist bodice and a white satin ballroom skirt. Black-and-white pieces are timeless and versatile, and they should be present in everyone’s wardrobe.

Brooches

Popular on the FW ’26 runways from Ralph Lauren to Coach, grandma’s vintage brooch has also become the best red carpet accessory. Just ask all your favorite leading men, from Michael B. Jordan’s sparkling David Yurman starburst pendant to Connor Storrie’s drop diamond “Bird on a Rock” brooch from Tiffany’s. But the look isn’t just for the suave men of Hollywood. Keri Russell turned heads at the Critics Choice in a crisp tuxedo look topped off with an eye-catching diamond-and-emerald brooch from Boucheron. And at the BAFTAs, Taylor once again brought the drama in a plum high-neck ruffled-collar Burberry trench gown, equipped with a 50-carat Tiffany’s drop-diamond brooch. As proven by designers at NYFW, the embellished pins are an elegant way to accent or add a touch of bling to any look.

Sheer Everything

There’s no question that stars love a nearly naked moment, and this awards season has been no different. At the Globes, Jennifer Lawrence turned heads in a floral-adorned sheer tulle Givenchy gown while global superstar Lisa stunned in a black long-sleeved sheer chiffon gown by Jacquemus. But there was no naked dress moment quite like Chappell Roan at the Grammys. The “Pink Pony Club” singer, who is known for dressing up, stripped down on the Grammys red carpet in a sheer wine-colored custom Mugler cape, equipped with a barely-there, draped, nipple-clasped dress. A true showstopper. But you don’t have to bare it all to rock an edgy yet chic sheer look. Start with a semi-sheer skirt or a gauzy see-through blouse.

Chokers

The glam of Old Hollywood collar diamond necklaces has returned to the red carpet and was a very present trend at the Golden Globes. Necklaces on the carpet ranged from Hailee Steinfeld’s Repossi chunky choker to Priyanka Chopra’s regal sapphire-and-diamond statement collar reef. At the BAFTAs, Renate Reinsve topped off her black cut-out gown with a Boucheron collar necklace paved with diamonds. And we can’t talk about chokers without mentioning Hudson Williams’ sexy gold-and-diamond Bulgari snake. But you don’t need a red carpet event to rock a statement necklace. Add a touch of pizzazz to your look with some of our favorite choker pieces.

Midriff

The subdued contrast to the naked dress might just be the midriff. The commitment to the naked dress or see-through ensembles isn’t for everyone. But stars like Emma Stone and Chase Infiniti have found a way to embrace the subtle sexy trend. The popular early aughts style has been refined for the red carpet by designers like Louis Vuitton, the fashion house behind both of Stone and Infiniti’s award-season midriff looks, which earned both actors best-dressed accolades across the board and further inspired us to break out our best belly-baring sets.

Butter Yellow

While butter yellow might be a beloved color for the spring and summer seasons, it tends to be a rarity during the dead winter of awards season. But thanks to stars like Stone and Infiniti (again), the light hue has become a popular red carpet neutral. Most recently, Rose Byrne also cosigned the color trend, turning heads at the BAFTAs in a glittery pale yellow, crystal-embellished chiffon halter gown from Miu Miu. And as we come up to the Oscars in early spring, we’re sure to see more buttery looks both on and off the red carpet.

Shades Of Green

From bold Kelly green to citrus chartreuse, shades of green have been a favorite on the carpet this season. Love Island breakout star Olandria Carthen wowed in a corseted emerald-green Christian Siriano gown, while Golden Globe winner Byrne also went for emerald in a radiant Atonement-inspired silk gown from Chanel. But it was Tessa Thompson who stole the show in a glittering green Balenciaga gown, which caught the light in a chartreuse shade. Whether you prefer emerald or citrus, make them green with envy in some of these picks.

Baby Blue

Cobalt blue walked so that baby blue could run. Blue, in any form, is always a welcome color on the red carpet, from electric to sapphire shades. But cool blue has stepped into the forefront as a soft, romantic shade, which is like a breath of fresh air, guaranteeing an instant swoon. Take it from Elle Fanning, who glittered at the Globes in a Gucci gown made of powder-blue and silver-embellished floral appliqués. And then there was Jessie Buckley, who stole our hearts in Hamnet and on the Globes red carpet in a pale blue asymmetrical satin-draped Dior gown. A dress fit for a winner.