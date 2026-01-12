Rachel Zoe is no stranger to red carpet fashion. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star began her career in the early aughts dressing Hollywood starlets like Britney Spears, Nicole Richie, and Lindsay Lohan, helping to define an era of celebrity style in the process. Though those days may be in the rearview mirror, the fashion icon still keeps close tabs on the red carpets, especially during award show season. And as luck would have it, Zoe shares the fashion moments that caught her eye at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes Awards on Sunday night.

The newly-minted reality star first shouts out Kate Hudson as a best-dressed celebrity on the red carpet. The Song Sung Blue actor stunned in a silver fringe and Swarovski rhinestone-adorned Armani Privé gown from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2007 collection, reimagined for the show tonight. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence threw a sartorial curveball with her sheer, floral embroidered custom Givenchy number, styled by Ryan Hastings, whom the actor recently started working with, as Zoe points out.

Scroll onward to see Zoe’s top fashion picks from Sunday evening’s 2026 Golden Globes Awards.

Kate Hudson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

“Her Armani Privé is custom perfection and vintage glamour, true to Kate’s style. She looks effortless and flawless.”

Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

“She looks refreshingly goddess-like in custom Givenchy styled by Ryan Hastings. I’m so obsessed with seeing her like this.”

Amal Clooney

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

“She speaks to my vintage-obsessed self and never misses. This Balmain gown is just the epitome of elegance and style.”

Teyana Taylor

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

“I love this look from Schiaparelli. The back detail is everything. It was my favorite from the runway, and it’s customized to her. It just sculpts her body flawlessly.”

Miley Cyrus

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

“I’m so obsessed with the new Miley, and this custom YSL dress is giving me full-on Parisian chic with the perfect amount of edge.”