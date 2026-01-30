When it comes to buzzy colors, butter yellow had a good run, as did violet. But it’s a new year now, and it seems fashion insiders are already eyeing the next wave of soon-to-be-everywhere shades. And much to the delight of bold dressers everywhere, the 2026 color trends pack a playful — and polished! — punch.

According to Xanthe Wells, the vice president of global creative at Pinterest, which released its Pinterest Palette 2026 report earlier this month, this year’s color trends feel more intentional than ever. “Neutrals will always have their moment, but people aren’t relying on them alone anymore,” she tells TZR. “Instead, we’re seeing a shift toward bolder, more expressive colors that carry emotional weight.” She adds that after years of playing it safe with neutral shades, many are using color to guide how they want to feel, be it grounded, energized, or optimistic. “It’s less about choosing one over the other and more about mixing subtle shades with bolder, more expressive color,” Wells shares.

Marina Cortbawi, founder of Merlette, mentions esteemed trend forecaster Li Edelkoort’s prediction of a collective desire for joy in 2026 — with color serving as one of the easiest ways to channel that mood. “So while those soft, buttery shades had their moment and are not gone all together, people are really craving energy now,” Cortbawi explains.

For a full rundown of 2026’s top color trends, as well as accompanying products to shop, scroll ahead.

Cool Blue

Named a top 2026 color on the aforementioned Pinterest report, cool blue hits that sweet spot between calming and energetic, explains Wells. A departure from cobalt blue, which had a moment in 2025, the soft shade is far less attention-commanding. “Cool blue is more versatile and grounding, giving people a color they can build around rather than one that dominates a look,” the expert explains.

Bold Magenta

Magenta is the latest pink shade to dominate, according to Cortbawi. “It’s not soft or sweet, it’s saturated and confident,” she explains. “I feel we are using pink as a real power color rather than just a romantic accent.” Allow your bold magenta piece to take center stage by teaming it with soft neutrals.

Zesty Citrus

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment

On the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, designers like Valentino and Ulla Johnson cemented citrus as an up-and-coming shade to watch out for. “I personally can’t wait to wear a lime green skirt with a simple white tank; it’s the perfect way to try the trend if wearing color all over feels too far out there for a neutral lover,” suggests Cortbawi. Tap into this bright shade whenever you need a little mood boost.

Rich Plum

“Plum noir is rich, dramatic, and full of personality without ever feeling over the top,” says Wells. How to wear the hue in 2026? She’s seeing people tap into it by way of statement dresses and bold accessories. “Its moody, deep tone also makes it a favorite for those leaning into grunge or gothic-inspired aesthetics, giving outfits an edge while still feeling polished,” Wells adds.

Vintage Peach

Lisa Bühler, the founder of Lisa Says Gah, is noticing a resurgence in vintage-inspired peach tones this year. “The kinds of colors you might see in old tile, vintage bath glass, or retro cosmetics are popping up as accents across interiors and apparel,” she specifies. “They feel fun, nostalgic, and spontaneous, giving everyday moments a joyful lift.” In a similar vein, J.J. Martin, founder and creative director of La DoubleJ, predicts a shift toward softer, toned-down hues, like peach pinks, in the months ahead. “I think it has to do with a new gentleness washing over all of us and reminding us to stay in our deeply powerful, feminine energy,” she explains.