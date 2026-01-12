The red carpet is officially open for business at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Stars like Zoë Kravitz, Brittany Snow, and Jennifer Lawrence landed at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11 wearing some of the strongest looks we’ve seen them in...maybe, ever. And while some waited for the usual late arrivals to turn up (Kylie Jenner and her partner of three years Timothée Chalamet, included), the early arrivals made one thing clear from the onset: beaded gowns completely took over.

Jenna Ortega leaned into the delicate trend as she reinterpreted an all-black Dilara Findikoglu gown straight off the label’s Spring/Summer runway. Her capped-sleeved design featured intricate fringed beads hanging from her shoulders. The Wednesday actor is clearly not ditching her dark aesthetic any time soon, either. Also adorned in beads is red carpet favorite, Emma Stone. The Golden Globe nominee decided to wear a two-piece butter yellow set from Louis Vuitton, with a maxi skirt covered in fringed beads.

Perhaps one of the most memorable looks of the evening, though, came from Kate Hudson who has been absolutely crushing her Song Sung Blue press tour looks lately. The Best Actress nominee opted for a custom Armani Privé silver halter-neck gown with crystal beading draped throughout.

Ahead, some of the best embellished gowns of the night.

Jenna Ortega

In Dilara Findikoglu.

Emma Stone

In Louis Vuitton.

Kate Hudson

In custom Armani Privé.

Jennifer Garner

In Cong Tri.

Renate Reinsve

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Ana de Armas

In Louis Vuitton.

Zoey Deutch

In Prada.

Minnie Driver

In Sabina Bilenko Fall/Winter 2025 Couture.

Rei Ami

In Valdrin Sahiti.

Ginnifer Goodwin

In Giorgio Armani.