Lady Gaga has never shied away from an award show or red carpet, in fact it's where she's at her most memorable — meat dress, anyone? For the 2020 VMAs, the pop icon donned a total of eight looks for the virtual event, complete with a unique and unexpected face mask for each futuristic outfit. However, out of all of them, Lady Gaga’s Christopher John Rogers skirt and top was what had the fashion world talking. It was not only a strong contrast against her other chromed ensembles, but it also looked entirely different than when the fashion world first laid eyes on it.

COVID-19 has changed the way the world approaches, well, everything. From socially distanced fashion shows and virtual presentations to outdoor dining, what once seemed like a temporary solution has now become the new normal — and that applies to awards shows, too. MTV’s 2020 Video Music Awards gave the world an idea of what to expect for awards ceremonies to come (that is, amid a global pandemic), with social distancing, virtual red carpets, and mandatory masks. In an event where over-the-top ensembles have become the norm, many were curious to see how stars would dress after months of non-stop, off-duty style. But for those who’ve been eagerly waiting for showstopping looks, the VMAs did not disappoint. And of course, Lady Gaga was the one to lead the charge.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Among her several ensembles for the event, Gaga accepted an award dressed in a sweeping skirt and coordinated top from Christopher John Rogers’ Fall/Winter 2020 collection — which featured silk taffeta in an iridescent emerald green hue. The actor and singer (with help from her longtime stylist Nicola Formichetti) paired her vibrant outfit with a crimson red face mask with tusks, creating a look that embodied utter strength. Lady Gaga completed her look with bold statement jewelry.

If you happened to see Lady Gaga’s look earlier this year during fashion month, odds are you may not have recognized on stage at the VMAs. During Christopher John Roger’s Fall/Winter 2020 show, only a pair of pointy-toe pumps accompanied the elegant look, creating a retro, sophisticated appeal. "One of the women who've singlehandedly inspired me the most and allowed me to dream about what fashion could be, and what fashion can do, is wearing something my team and I dreamed up just a few months ago in a fashion-week fury," Rogers wrote of the look on Instagram. If these two styling methods are any indication, the designer’s gown is versatile and classic — no matter what type of style you have.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The pieces will be available exclusively on Net-a-Porter later this season, but in the meantime scroll down to shop similar styles from Christopher John Rogers.