Amal Clooney proved that a sequin dress isn’t just red carpet territory when she stepped out in Lake Como on July 30 with George. The ever-stylish human rights lawyer opted for a disco-ready one-shoulder dress which made for the perfect golden hour fashion moment in the idyllic Italian setting.

As they were being ferried to the luxury Grand Hotel Tremezzo, the 47-year-old was seen in a silver sequin and fringe number by New York-based design duo Badgley Misckha. Known for their eveningwear, bridal lines, and occasionwear, the label also boasts celebrity fans such as Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Kate Winslet, and Helen Mirren.

Mom-of-two Clooney — who notably always styles herself — wore her shimmering asymmetrical dress with simple silver ankle strap sandals and a petite hard shell clutch bag.

Despite her mega-watt status, Clooney is known for her penchant for contemporary labels. Case in point: her Badgley Mischka dress retails for $440 and can even be found on sale for $330 in both silver and gold.

Backgrid/Cobra Team

‌To make the bling-heavy fashion statement seem more low-key for a sunset lakeside dinner, Clooney kept her hair in simple loose bohemian waves and opted for a natural, pared-back beauty look. Drop down diamond earrings made for a perfect finishing touch.

‌Meanwhile, the Hollywood heavyweight, 64, went the classic route in a navy blazer over a black polo shirt. The romantic late summer getaway comes after the actor finished up his successful Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Backgrid/Cobra Team

Lake Como is of significant importance to the glamorous pair. In July 2013, a friend called the Ocean’s Eleven star and asked could he bring a friend to dinner at his famed 25-room villa in the region. After Clooney immediately hit it off with the British barrister, then going by Amal Alamuddin, he proposed the following year after a whirlwind romance. The couple also wed in Italy, with a star-studded but intimate ceremony at the opulent Aman Canal Grande resort in Venice.

As it seems like their Italian vacanza has just begun, here’s hoping there’ll be lots more style moments from Clooney in the coming weeks, before the power couple return to New York to present their annual human rights awards ceremony, The Albies, on September 25.