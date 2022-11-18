Zoë Kravitz loves a head-to-toe black outfit for the red carpet. In particular, she has a soft spot for moody-colored dresses, as evidenced by her many LBD fashion moments: see exhibit A and exhibit B. And even more recently, Kravitz wore a black dress to the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party, which was held at the Los Angeles West Hollywood EDITION hotel. The event, hosted by the magazine’s Global Editorial Director Will Welch, took place after the glossy’s Men of the Year Awards on Nov. 17.

For the party, the actor chose to wear the aforementioned long-sleeved black dress. The designer number came from Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which was no surprise as Kravitz is the brand’s global ambassador. The spring piece featured a plunging V-neck and a large cutout in the midriff area. Her red carpet outfit also looked identical to how it originally appeared in the house’s runway show, thus proving Kravitz loved the gown as it was. While her dress completely obscured her shoes, you can spot a medley of diamond-encrusted jewels from Tiffany & Co. on the actor. She wore a pair of stud earrings and two rings from the label’s Tiffany Victoria line.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Peter White/Getty Images

For those who track celebrity red carpet moments, Kravitz’s ensemble may remind you of Hailey Bieber’s brown outfit at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala from October 2022. That’s because Bieber’s look came from the same Saint Laurent spring collection, albeit her dress was a strapless style. It did, however, feature a similar midriff-baring cutout to Kravitz’s gown.

The GQ party drew in a host of celebrities aside from the actor. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker also attended the gathering — they wore coordinated glam-rock outfits for the occasion. Meanwhile, guest Laura Harrier sported a turtleneck mini dress that featured an avant-garde skirt with geometric cutouts.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

If you want to pull off a head-to-toe black look for your next gala or dinner party, shop similar cutout dresses to Kravitz’s look ahead.