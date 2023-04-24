Like any music festival, Coachella’s first weekend of shows served up plenty of highs and lows. For starters, Blackpink’s performance wowed concert-goers, while Frank Ocean’s production garnered polarizing reactions from fans. And just when you thought the festival couldn’t get more eventful for Weekend 2, on April 22, Zendaya made a surprise appearance to sing on stage with British musician Labrinth. Not only did her fans go absolutely wild for her performance, but Zendaya’s pink outfit at Coachella made headlines too, and rightfully so.

On Saturday night, the Euphoria star stepped on stage in Indio, California, to join Labrinth in singing “All For Us” and “I’m Tired,” which they collaborated on for her HBO series. For her first performance in over seven years — she was last on tour back in 2015 for her self-titled debut album “Zendaya” — the actor wore a 2004 pink leather Roberto Cavalli mini dress from Aralda vintage. The celebrity-favorite Los Angeles store was founded by former model Brynn Jones. She donned the sweet, ruffled number over a white tank, which was reminiscent of a signature layering technique from the early ‘00s (don’t pretend like you didn’t strut down the school hallways in the look once upon a time). Moreover, the styling trick may conjure up images of an early-aughts red carpet, where Hollywood darlings like Ashley Tisdale, Rachel Bilson, and of course, Zendaya herself posed in quirky layered looks.

To finish her festival outfit, Zendaya opted for tall over-the-knee lace-up boots from Christian Louboutin and oversized silver hoops. Following the on-stage show, the star shared her appreciation to fans on her Instagram story, writing: “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight...wow...my heart is so full, I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I’m so grateful 💕💫”

For those who weren’t fortunate enough to be in the crowd (ugh, sigh), simply type “Zendaya Coachella” into the TikTok search bar and the obscene amount of videos will *almost* make you feel like you were in attendance.

While the celeb’s vintage ‘04 Coachella number isn’t available to shop, we found a similar pink dress, as well as a white tank and lace-up boots, to recreate her outfit. Don’t forget to layer your mini over a top to get the full early-aughts fashion vibes.