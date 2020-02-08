20 Valentine's Day Beauty Gifts Under $20 That Still Seem Like A Splurge

By now, the inundation of Valentine's Day gift ideas is in full swing. And if you find yourself scanning through options only to wince at the price tag when you find something suitable for your significant other or friend, don't stress. Put down the homemade coupon book with massages and I'll-do-the-dishes-tonight slips and instead, snag one of these Valentine's Day beauty gifts under $20.

Luckily, opting for a lower budget doesn't mean sacrificing luxury or well-made products. While you might not be able to dish out $335 on Tom Ford's latest perfume, you can get a Charcoal Bamboo Bar Soap from cult-favorite brand Herbivore or Anastasia Beverly Hill's famous Dipbrow Gel in a mini size perfect for travel. Or, buy basically everything on this list for less than that one (albeit great-smelling) perfume. Whether your Valentine is makeup-obsessed and would swoon over a Cloud Paint from Glossier or is just looking for a candle from Paddywax to unwind with, there is a wide range of budget-friendly luxe items out there.

Even though January felt like forever, the Feb. 14 date is now right around the corner. In the interest of time, simply work those arrow keys and scroll through 20 beauty gifts under $20 that will have your Valentine feeling like a million bucks without you having to spend anywhere near that amount.