Aside from attending red carpet events, Zendaya generally keeps a low profile day to day. As a result, her street style looks are few and far between, so when she does step out, her fans will pay close attention to her ensembles. For this reason, the night of Wednesday, Aug. 31 was a big moment for fans as the Euphoria star was photographed walking into New York City’s USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Zendaya was there to watch Serena Williams’ second tennis match. What caught the attention of fans, too, was Zendaya’s black boots as she just found the perfect goes-with-everything shoe for fall.

Zendaya’s exact shoes — dubbed the Lauryn from Brother Vellies — featured a square toe, a slim, fitted shaft, and a chunky three-inch heel. To complete the look, the actor brought unconventional layering into play and styled an elegant long-sleeve sweater over a mini slip dress. The style featured a soft orange floral print and a brown lacy trim, which added just the right amount of romance to her look. Although Zendaya appeared to wear no accessories upon entrance, she threw on a pair of wire-rimmed glasses while cheering Williams on from the bleachers, alongside her mom Claire Stoermer and assistant Darnell Appling. (Williams was playing against Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit and won the match 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2.)

(+) Gotham/GC Images (+) Jackson Lee/GC Images INFO 1/2

Arthur Ashe Stadium was packed with A-listers who, just like Zendaya, came to watch (what’s believed to be) Williams’ final major on Aug. 31. Naturally, everyone dressed to the nines. Take Gigi Hadid, who arrived in an all-red matching set from Simon Miller and accessorized with an ‘S’ pin in honor of the legendary athlete. Meanwhile, her sister Bella Hadid went in a completely different direction and embraced the sporty atmosphere in a white Nike track jacket, a low-rise khaki knee-length skirt, and a pair of Jacquemus x Nike sneakers. Other high-profile figures like Ashley Graham, Anna Wintour, Leni Klum, Spike Lee, and, of course, Williams’ older sister Venus Williams were in attendance on that day, too.

Zendaya’s exact fall booties are still available to shop, so make sure to scoop up a pair before they sell out. To copy the actor’s look to a T, go ahead and add the floral slip dress, a black Lafayette 148 New York sweater, and a pair of Warby Parker frames to your virtual checkout cart, too.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.