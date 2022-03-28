Absolutely no one was surprised to see Zendaya eat up the red carpet at last night’s 94th Annual Academy Awards, but nonetheless, her looks sent shockwaves through the droves of fans who tuned in. Not only did she forgo a standard gown in favor of a chic shirt and skirt combo, but the Euphoria and Dune star opted for not one but two stunning updos, further proving that she has *range*. The first of Zendaya's Oscars 2022 hair looks, a sweeping updo courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Antoinette Hill, brought all the glamour and drama that viewers expect from Oscar night — and then some.

“For Zendaya’s Oscars look, we decided to go with this soft upsweep because we felt it’s very glamorous and Hollywood-esque,” Hill said in a press release. “It also accentuates Zendaya's beautiful features.” No arguments there.

Hill also shared exactly how she created Zendaya’s updo, which featured clip-in extensions and even some drugstore styling products. “I started off by prepping 18-inch Hidden Crown Original Clip-Ins with Joico’s Defy Damage Pro Series 1 for bond strengthening and protection,” the stylist said. “The hair is 100% human, so I had to color match for a seamless look.” The Joico BlondeLife Powder Lightener and Joico LumiShine Demi Liquid Color helped solidify Zendaya’s perfect shade.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then, Hill sprayed TRESemmé One Step Volume Mist at the roots of Zendaya's hair as she dried and styled her strands using the T3 AireBrush Duo on the medium setting with the round brush attachment to create volume at the crown of her head. Next came TRESemmé Keratin Shine Serum applied from roots to ends for a boost of smoothness and shine.

For added fullness, Hill then attached three, 18 inches Hidden Crown Original Clip-Ins to the back of the hair and secured them with a soft elastic band and hairpins. “To complete the look, I pinched out tendrils around the perimeter of the hair for added softness,” Hill said, “and sprayed TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray throughout to achieve an all-day hold while still maintaining lift and volume.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party, Zendaya swapped her elegant silk shirt and sequin skirt for a tailored pantsuit complete with a maroon collared shirt and necktie. To accompany the daring look, the actor wore dramatic winged eyeliner and a sleek, side-parted pony.

The duality of Zendaya’s 2022 Oscars beauty looks is downright impressive, and exemplifies, yet again, that she can truly pull off anything — as if there was any doubt.

Ahead, get the low down on every product Hill used to create the romantic updo that kicked off Zendaya’s glamorous evening.

