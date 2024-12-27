From flared jeans to belly rings, 2024 has seen the return of many aughts-era trends — and possibly the most anticipated yet is coming in the new year. For a few weeks now, fans and fashion followers have been whispering about a new collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. As millennials know all too well, their first collection back in 2003 gave birth to the most coveted bags since the Birkin, so news of a potential re-release set the internet ablaze. Now, not only has the French fashion house made it official, but they’ve shared a first look at the upcoming collection and it’s just as nostalgic as one would hope — but still speaks clearly to a new Gen Z audience with the help if its high-profile campaign star. Zendaya is the face of Louis Vuitton x Murakami’s 2025 re-edition and the A-lister perfectly bridges the gap between this beloved collab’s past and future.

On Friday, Dec. 27, Louis Vuitton announced the official partnership, releasing the first images of the Challengers actor posing with pieces from the yet-to-be released collection, which launches at the beginning of the new year. “Personifying the vivacious spirit of the re-edition collection in a kaleidoscopic campaign, House Ambassador Zendaya showcases the iconic designs by artist Takashi Murakami, ahead of the reveal on January 1,” read the iconic fashion house’s Instagram caption. In the photo, Zendaya is pictured in front of a rollercoaster, dressed in an all-white look that includes several pieces in the coveted Monogram Multicolor print. The image also features Murakami’s playful anime motifs, like smiling daisies and kawaii panda bears.

Just a day earlier, Vogue shared some sneak peeks taken at the shoot where the actor and fashion muse — styled in a Y2K-core look with box braids, baby tees, and low rise jeans — posed with a few more accessories in the colorful monogram print, included a mini backpack and the brand’s beloved Speedy bag. The images let fans know that in addition to getting their hands on re-releases of past favorites, they’ll also be introduced to new pieces including scarves, belts, headbands, and more handbag bodies.

The past collab, which lasted from 2003 to 2015 (when former Creative Director Marc Jacobs left the brand) was a major moment that connected fashion to pop culture. During that time, ambassadors included a still up-and-coming Jennifer Lopez as well as supermodel Naomi Campbell, and the bags were must have for starlets like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian — so much to the point that they were both spoofed and heavily duped. But with many trend forecasters predicting that 2025 will be the end of so-called “quiet luxury” and a return to more maximalist fashion statements, it’s prime time for a resurgence.

To that point, the Dune star is just the right woman for the job. Not only has Zendaya had one of her most successful years to date — with one of the most stylish press tours ever and starring roles in several blockbuster films — but she’s also a noted fan of the brand. She popped up at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in October (her only PFW appearance for the season) and was also spotted earlier this month clutching one of the new Monogram Multicolor bags. As if the world wasn’t already ready for Y2K’s most coveted trend to make a return, with Zendaya on its side, this collab is about to be bigger than ever. To that note, you probably want to mark your calendars for January 1 now.