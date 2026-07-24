After a memorable detour through Ancient Greece for The Odyssey, Zendaya — truly the hardest-working woman in Hollywood, 2026 — has returned to the press circuit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And in a way, the two campaigns can be seen as something of a study in contrasts: While everything Odyssey was breezy, light, and divine, for the latest Spidey installment, she and stylist Law Roach are leaning into the vampy and moody vibes. And the actor found the perfect accessory for those sexy, arachnid-themed ‘fits: Jagged baby bangs that could have come straight out of the pages of a comic book.

The petite fringe first popped up at a July 20 fan event in Mexico City; there, the star wore them with a full, high bun, placed at the crown of her head, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen. They were an immaculate match for her lacy, high-necked Ashi Studio gown, which featured floor-skimming fringe around the cuffs of the sleeves.

Then, on July 24, the rough-cut micro bangs made a triumphant return in Shanghai, where the actor paired the polarizing cut with pin-straight hair that swept down past her waist. The hairstyle — which would look right at home on a comic book antiheroine — amplified the sexy energy of her vintage Versace gown.

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Baby bangs aren’t the only beauty hallmark emerging from the Brand New Day press tour. In Mexico City, makeup artist Ernesto Casillas gave Zendaya a dramatic winged eyeliner look, swept up and out almost to the ends of her eyebrows; in Shanghai, the star donned a smoked-out version of the same winged silhouette. Cat eyes for Spider-Man? Brilliant.