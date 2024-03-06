Ten years in any job is a feat — and uncommon — in this day and age. And in fashion, it’s practically unheard of. That’s why, when a designer hits this momentous milestone, they throw an iconic bash to commemorate the occasion. This is exactly what creative director Nicolas Ghesquière did for Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2024 show.

The extravagant affair, set in the Cour Carrée at the Louvre (where Ghesquière debuted his first collection with the brand in 2014) hosted an astounding 4,000 guests, including A-listers like Cate Blanchett, Cynthia Erivo, and Ana DeArmas. Artist Philippe Parreno and film production designer James Chinlund collaborated on a truly out of this world set that featured giant orb light installations suspending over the crowd while a techno soundscape, courtesy of Nicolas Becker, blasted in the background. It seems the designer wanted to set the stage for futuristic time travel as he rocketed onlookers through a decade of era-mixing design.

Many of the space age-esque designs harkened back to past collections. Fluffy spotted fur coats and outsized boleros recalled the leopard-printed outerwear from Fall 2015; peek-a-boo cut-outs at the hips of feathery gowns were inspired by similar slivers seen on the Spring 2017 runway. Then there were intricately embroidered and braided blazers that took audiences back to Spring 2018. Ghesquière even created mini dresses printed with literal images of the Papillon Trunk duffle bag he debuted in 2021.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

“One detects a tinge of earlier affinities, felicitous imprints of beloved garments, and affection for a gesture, a cut or an embroidery,” it says in the show notes. “The imagination absorbs it all. What is familiar is renewed. Every tomorrow is a new day...”

Although Ghesquière’s past work for Louis Vuitton is, as the show notes put it, a “North Star” for the French designer, he always looking ahead. And the future is bright — literally. From gilded jumpsuits and sheer silver beaded floor-length gowns to embellished netted eye masks wrapped around models’ heads, there’s no shortage of ways for the Vuitton girl to shine in 2024, gloomy fall weather be damned.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Fans of the famed house will also be quite cozy. They’ll have fringed and shaggy fur gloves to choose from, as well as leggings, which were shown peeking out from under billowy gowns and pastel trench coats. Lovers of the workout pant who have waited with bated breath for them to become acceptable as formalwear again may see that day come sooner than they think. Looks like the Y2K return isn’t dying down any time soon.

Ahead, see all the highlights from Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2024 presentation, which proves that, to move forward, often you must first look back.