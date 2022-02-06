Menu
(Celebrity)
11 Celebrity Couples In Matching Outfits Who Prove It Can Be Done
Inspo for date night.
By
Vivien Lee
1 hour ago
Michael Kovac/WireImage/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
The new parents shined together at the Cannes Film Festival in coordinating off-white ensembles.
Getty Images
Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake
You can’t discuss matching celebrity outfits and not address this iconic denim moment from pop’s favorite 2000s couple.
Getty Images
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.