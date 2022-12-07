Victoria Beckham Loves This Shoe So Much, She Owns It In 3 Different Colors

Victoria Beckham’s style is timeless because she sticks to reliable outfit formulas that she knows will work well for her. Think a slinky slip dress for galas and weddings or a set of polished tailored co-ords for a business meeting. When it comes to wearing trendier pieces, she often pairs them with her usual basics, so the whole look aligns perfectly with her typical style. Case in point: Beckham’s PVC heels, which are very in right now with the Hollywood crowd, always feel natural with her ensembles when she rocks them at any given moment.

Her go-to PVC footwear is the Saint Laurent Chica slingback pumps, which she owns in several colors and she recently wore her red pair to dinner in Paris. (Her tablemates included designer Rick Owens, his partner Michèle Lamy, and British Vogue’s fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen.) Beckham’s slingback shoe was made from panels of transparent material and shiny faux leather. It also featured a stiletto heel and a pointed toe with draped detail.

Not surprisingly, the rest of her outfit came the Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023 range. (The collection dropped less than a week ago, on Dec. 2.) She wore a lilac-hued turtleneck and paired it with a brown midi skirt that had not one but two sultry slits. The style tip here? Even though she went for a trendy shoe on this occasion, she styled it with her trusty wardrobe staples, so the look fits right in with the rest of her fashion portfolio.

This is not the first time Beckham’s rocked her Saint Laurent PVC heels. She’s been wearing them practically nonstop since August 2022. In October, for instance, she sported a black pair with a green midi dress and a black overcoat for a night out in New York City. As for the aforementioned red shoes, she also wore them at least twice in the past — and both times to NYC: first with a white silk midi dress, then with a shorter green number for her appearance on the Today show.

(+) James Devaney/GC Images (+) Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images INFO 1/2

Needless to say, Beckham can’t get enough of the style and this shoe phenomenon is especially significant because of how rarely the A-lister wears anything other than her own brand. You can still scoop up her exact shoes (and copy her entire look) in the edit, ahead.