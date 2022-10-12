If you’ve been feeling sad about the end of summer, perhaps what you need is to take a deep dive into the best of celebrity fall fashion. Catch JLaw’s appearance in a little black dress leaving The May Fair Hotel in London to inspire your next date night outfit, or study all the ways Hailey Bieber is wearing her favorite leather jackets as a means to reinvigorate your outerwear lineup. Yet, if your Q4 social calendar will require you to dress up, you needn’t look further than Victoria Beckham for guidance. The black tuxedo coat she wore on Oct. 11 is sure to complement all of your wedding guest, charity gala, and holiday party ensembles.

For a night out in New York City with her husband David Beckham, the fashion designer wore a tea-length, green embroidered dress with a plunging neckline. For shoes, she wore PVC slingback pumps by Saint Laurent, and she accessorized further with pieces from her eponymous label — a pair of mask-like sunglasses and a black leather chain pouch. She tied it together with a black tuxedo coat (also from her collection). The topper looked so classic but also reflected a celebration of traditional tuxes seen on the Fall/Winter 2022 runways of Burberry, Alexander McQueen, and Dior, to name a few.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While it’s unclear exactly where she was headed, Beckham allowed fans to catch a glimpse of her getting-ready routine with hairstylist Ken Paves and makeup artist Wendy Rowe. “Getting the head to heel (🤣) treatment in NYC,” she wrote along with her video, which served as a promotion for her Victoria Beckham Beauty line.

Are you feeling inspired by Beckham’s fall fashion? If yes, scroll ahead to pre-order a similar tuxedo jacket to wear with all of your autumnal and winter formalwear from this season forward. Beckham’s exact accessories are also available for purchase, should you want to mirror Beckham’s super sophisticated look from top to bottom.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.