If there’s one celebrity who consistently dominates the red carpet in bold outfits, it’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. From her Thom Browne look at the 2021 Met Gala to a Haute Couture Valentino ensemble casually worn back in March 2022, the actor has a knack for nailing dramatic show-stopping numbers. Now, she’s showing off this mastery of style as TZR’s July 2022 cover star. Rodriguez’s outfits in the photo shoot tapped into several popular 2022 fashion trends while showcasing her fearless personality (see her pink, “naked” dress from DI PETSA for reference). Look at her voguing poses ahead, too, and you’ll see that every time she makes contact with the lenses, it’s a powerful moment.

The four different outfits Rodriguez wore for the shoot reflects the actor’s own penchant for sensual, formfitting clothes. In a previous interview with TZR, Rodriguez shared that her style is “sultry and sophisticated,” which is clearly evidenced by her Elena Velez ivory dress, below, in addition to the corset-inspired bodice of her Collina Strada floral number. There is no avant-garde fashion trend that the Loot star can’t pull off and she’ll show you how to do so, ahead. If you love what she’s wearing — and want to recreate the ensembles yourself — you can conveniently add any of the products into your virtual checkout cart, too.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Look 1: Going Sheer

Di Petsa dress, Sterling King earrings, Wing & Weft gloves, Letra rings, Windowsen shoes

The “wet” dress look is often a reoccurring fashion theme on red carpets and here, Rodriguez nails the look simply by contorting her body into a curve for the cameras. For the bold dressers out there who don’t mind showing peeks of skin, shop a similar pink DI PETSA dress to achieve the actor’s look. Otherwise, pick up Rodriguez’s exact sculptural jewelry for an equally as impactful finish to your everyday outfits.

Look 2: Exaggerated Hips

Collina Strada dress, Sterling King earrings, Alexis Bittar bracelets, Faris rings, Pyer Moss shoes

Exaggerated forms dominated the Fall/Winter 2022 runways and this dramatic curve at the hips perfectly worked with Rodriguez’s high-spirited energy. If you’re up for the style challenge, Collina Strada has a similar dress available to shop for your next high-fashion event, though you might find the accessories are easier to pull off in your day-to-day ensembles.

Look 3: Dramatic Accessories

Gucci clothing, Sarah Sokol hat, Dinosaur Designs earrings, Sterling King rings

Remember the internet fervor caused by Jacquemus’ oversized straw hat in 2018? Well, Rodriguez masters that look effortlessly in 2022, above, in a fabulous creation by Sarah Sokol. The topper is complemented by a lace shrug and black gown — all the elements that you need to make a statement. For a more wearable approach to this outfit, shop a similar dress from Gucci and hat from Free People.

Look 4: Cutouts

Elena Velez dress, Miscreants puff sleeves, Letra jewelry, Marc Jacobs shoes c/o Lidow Archive

At this point, you might be a tad bit tired of hearing the word “cutouts,” as it’s been trending for the past few seasons. However, leave it to Rodriguez in this Elena Velez ivory dress to remind you that there are still interesting ways to rock the cheeky look. (Her towering platform heels from Marc Jacobs provides the necessary drama to accompany the cagey dress.) While you can’t shop her exact dress or shoes, you can purchase similar pieces to help you achieve this edgy, statement ensemble.

Photographer: Jason Kibbler

Stylist: Caitlin Burke

Hair: Kyrsten Oriol

Makeup: Camille Thompson

Manicure: Honey

Set Designer: Robert Sumrell

Talent Bookings: Special Projects

Video: Jasmine Velez