New York Fashion Week doesn’t officially begin until Feb. 6, when Brandon Maxwell’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection takes the stage. However, this year, the fashionable fêtes started early with the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2025 show. On Feb. 3, the esteemed designer filled the New York Public Library with cartoon-ish takes on volume and proportion. To no surprise, Jacobs’ doll-like designs expanded beyond the runway, as A-list attendees watched in awe. Tracee Ellis Ross, for one, embraced the brand’s signature aura with ease. The fashion muse looked fantastical in an oversized skirt set from Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2024, which debuted in July 2024.

On Monday evening, Ross was snapped by the paparazzi outside the Manhattan landmark. The Black-ish alum got her hands on Look 33 from the label’s F/W ‘24 collection. On top, she wore a cropped yellow button-down, complete with a white collar and matching cuffs. The jacket was constructed to stand away from her torso. Just like the original runway look, she paired the neon number with an equally-vibrant violet skirt. The midi’s wide hem flared out just below her knees. Always on board for funky footwear, Ross slipped on larger-than-life platform pumps with block heels and curled toes. From there, she broke up her inflated theme with the regularly-sized Marc Jacobs Mini Dual Bag in white. Surprisingly, the icon opted out of any accessories, which ensured all eyes were on her exaggerated ensemble.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

To no surprise, Ross wasn’t the only guest to channel Jacobs’ affinity for the abstract. Lisa Rinna surprised fans in a skirt set from the Fall/Winter 2024 line. Similar to Ross, the Days of Our Lives star styled a billowy button-down, a flared midi skirt, and the same curved pumps, but in white. Then, Nicky Hilton arrived in all-white Marc Jacobs. The designer paired a slightly-oversized white coat with the complementary mini skirt. The label’s popular multi-strap ankle boots completed her OOTN. Tina Leung was also in attendance. Instead of going full fairytale, the influencer embraced her edgy side in a black semi-sheer midi dress, adorned with floral appliqué galore.

(+) XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images (+) XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Now that Ross is officially in NYC, keep an eye out for her next fashion week ‘fit — it’s sure to be stellar. Perhaps she’ll hit up the Michael Kors or Khaite soirées later this week.