How To Make Your Patio A Museum-Worthy Space, According To Tracee Ellis Ross

When you think of a patio, your mind most likely goes to a neutral, serene space (not unlike the scene from Meghan Markle and Oprah’s recent interview — you know the one). There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that; in fact, keeping things calm and simple can provide a much-needed escape, which is more necessary now than ever. That said, a couple of teak chairs scattered about isn’t the most groundbreaking look when it comes to design — so if you’re wanting to break out of the mold and take things up a notch, it might be time to take some inspiration from Tracee Ellis Ross’ bright red outdoor furniture.

The Black-ish star gave followers a peek into her space with an Instagram post on March 22 while showing off her colorful outfit for an appearance on The Tonight Show. The look, styled by Karla Welch, was itself worthy of a museum — yet for interior lovers, Ross’ sleek lounge chairs proved to be the real showstoppers of the image.

It wasn’t just because of their silhouette and color, however — though the candy apple red shade and simple lines certainly aren’t a fixture of the average American backyard. Rather, it was the way she styled them. Instead of creating an entirely modern space, the 48-year-old actor placed the chairs against a terracotta-hued stone floor and rustic wood fence and left the rest of the area mostly bare. The result was a lesson in juxtaposition worthy of the Storm King Art Center’s open-air sculpture collection.

Fortunately, the simplicity of this patio look makes it easy to recreate, even if you’re working with a budget. While you can certainly purchase some high-design pieces to place in your yard, it’s also just as easy to emulate Ross’ space with some pared-down shapes and bright colors set against natural materials. (Bonus points if you use an eye-catching red, the surest way to make an immediate statement.) Here, a few seating options like Ross’ to help you get started.

