Denim used to be the core of many daily ensembles, but now that your bed has also become your desk (okay, not all day long), you can likely count on one hand how many times you've put on jeans in the past few weeks. But, it may be the case that denim was written off a bit too quickly. If you're also still navigating a WFH uniform that toes the line between elevated dressing and pajamas, consider opting for jeans that are comfy enough to wear at home.

While denim may be more often equated with outdoor outfits than days working from the couch, there are certain takes on the classic that skew more towards the comfy side. And as TZR's editors have also changed over to working from home, they've nailed down a list of denim styles that can actually handle a week pacing around your home. Below you'll find styles ranging from a relaxed bootcut our Site Director adores, to a cropped flare our Shopping News Editor wishes she could buy in every wash. Keep scrolling to see which other comfy jeans team TZR raves about.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Comfy Jean: Acne Studios' Relaxed Bootcut Jeans

"I almost exclusively wear rigid denim so when I want something comfy, I opt for a pair of roomy, straight-leg or bootcut jeans. My favorite pair is from the Acne archives, and they're super similar to this relaxed style. I recommend sizing up for a truly comfortable fit, and pairing them with a white ribbed tank (like the below from Aritzia) for all the work-from-home days ahead." — Lauren Caruso, Site Director

Comfy Jean: Citizens Of Humanity's Demy Cropped Flares

"The comfiest jeans I own are the Demy Cropped Flares from Citizens Of Humanity — I would buy them in every wash if I could. They're so stretchy and soft, and they have been from day one. They're honestly the only pair of jeans in my closet that are comfortable enough to work from home in. Right now, it's starting to get warmer where I'm at so I'm styling them with lightweight sweaters and flats for a polished WFH look." — Anna Buckman, Shopping News Editor

Comfy Jean: Mother Denim's The Button Fly Dazzler Ankle

"I normally don't consider denim to be comfy, but there's a softness and roominess to these jeans that definitely puts them in the comfy territory. Because I'm dressing for indoor wear, I like to pair these with a fun band tee or lightweight sweater." — Angela Melero, Deputy Editor

Comfy Jean: Topshop's Jamie Jean

"I've been wearing Topshop's Jamie Jean for years now — I can tell by the holes getting progressively bigger. I love a high-waisted jean, but sometimes feel like I have to unbutton the top when I sit down. That doesn't happen with this pair, they are just as comfortable standing up as they are sitting down. Now that it's finally getting warm outside, I'll be pairing the jean with a sporty sandal and tank." — Kelsey Stewart, Editorial Assistant

Comfy Jean: Maison Margiela's Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

"I love a good boyfriend jean. I like how loose-fitting and comfortable Maison Margiela's Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans are, and the high waist cut accentuates my shape. They can be worn dressed up with a kitten heel or dressed down with a leather loafer. While working from home I love wearing mine with sports bras." — Ryan Gale, Assistant Market Editor

Comfy Jean: Urban Outfitter's BDG High-Waisted Baggy Jean

"I'm so glad I purchased these Urban Outfitters jeans earlier this year — they're the *only* denim I've worn during quarantine. They're comfy, non-constricting, and are easily styled with a plain white t-shirt and sneakers. While these jeans may be a far cry from sweats, they're the second-best thing and make me feel inherently more productive." — Aidan Macaluso, Senior Social Media Editor