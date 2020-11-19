"You'll never get lost in the woods again!" Karla Welch, celeb stylist behind all of Justin Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross' most iconic looks, wrote on her Instagram stories last night. She was referencing a new project — one that's about to bedeck the world in colorful, '80s-worthy winter gear. This time, her canvas is not Hollywood's elite — but instead, puffers, fleeces and beanies, all from 100-year-old sporting goods retailer Eddie Bauer. Together, the two created Eddie Bauer x Karla Welch, a well-rounded collab that's primed for spending time in the great outdoors — and being noticed while in it.

Launching on Nov. 18, the collection features 15 pieces, all of which pooled inspiration from '80s-era Benetton and ESPRIT ads (think color-soaked quarter-zips, patchwork knits, and leggings in eye-burning colors). Net net: the line is destined to sway style fans who gravitate towards head-to-toe black over colder months. "We went kind of chaotic on it, because I'm a kid of the '80s," the Canadian-born stylist tells TZR over Zoom. "As you get older, you get a little more serious — but if there's one area of my life where I go a little chaotic, it's my workout clothes. I'm like, 'why not?'"

COURTESY OF EDDIE BAUER

Across the robust assortment, there's two unique puffer jacket styles, allowing you to choose between a standard or cropped length. For those in warmer climates who still want to indulge the down coat trend, the duo's Cropped Puffer Vest is easy to wear with any light long-sleeve. All three come in boisterous color-blocked prints, invoking lime, peach, and tangerine hues. Beyond clothing items, there's scores of exciting accoutrements, with winter hats and mismatched socks flecked with a throwback Eddie Bauer logo: the "EB" butterfly logo, revived from the brand's archival '70s pieces.

COURTESY OF EDDIE BAUER

To sweeten the deal, all pieces are priced at under $200 — a decision that was very true to Welch's own story. "I [was] that kid who wanted to buy stuff and couldn't afford it ... I wanted to wear ESPRIT all the time, but I got my one piece a year, if I was lucky," she shares. "I didn't want to price people out. For me, it's really satisfying to make stuff that's really well made and made sustainably, but also affordable."

On behalf of this collaboration with Welch, Eddie Bauer is expanding upon its ongoing commitment to American Forests, with whom the label planted over 8 million trees across the U.S. and Canada to date. This time, the two donated $50,000 to its mission to protect healthy ecosystems and revitalize forests in need.

As for fans who are already asking whether or not the collab will be ongoing — "I mean, I would love it to be!" laughs Welch. While everyone keeps their fingers crossed, shop key styles ahead before they disappear.

