The only thing better than Tracee Ellis Ross serving looks is Tracee Ellis Ross serving looks in Paris. The actor and Pattern Beauty founder has been documenting her appearances at Paris Couture Week on Instagram, and needless to say, she’s absolutely killing it. Her all-black ensembles have been nothing short of jaw-dropping, but Tracee Ellis Ross’ makeup has also been noteworthy — especially the most recent glam that she did herself.

For yesterday’s Balenciaga couture show, Ross wore a black sequin jumpsuit from the designer as well as a black handbag and pointed-toe shoes. Her hair, styled by Nai'vasha Johnson, was braided into cornrows and secured in a low bun at the nape of the star’s neck. The previous day, Johnson kept the ends of the braids loose.

In her photo carousel, Ross offered a close-up shot of her makeup, which featured dewy, natural skin, a pinky-nude lip, and exquisitely groomed eyebrows. However, most impressive was the ‘60s mod eye look, which, according to the caption, the star applied herself. “Oh @balenciaga the love is real,” she wrote. “Also, look at that eye make up I did on myself #proud.”

Ross created a classic cat-eye with what looks like liquid liner on her top lash line, then applied some liner on her lower water line. On her bottom lash line, she drew small lines that pointed downward, giving the effect of doe-like eyelashes. The look is undeniably reminiscent of English model Twiggy, who made a similar bold eye makeup look her signature.

Ross’ followers were impressed with her skills — even fashion designer and owner of his own makeup line Marc Jacobs sung her praises. “You look stunning and you did a great job on your eyes!” he commented on the post. “Not easy to do!”

Last month, Selena Gomez went viral on TikTok after sharing her hack for fuss-free bottom lash mascara. After coating her top lashes, she uses a pair of tweezers to pick up some mascara off of the brush. Then, she gently squeezes her lower lash hairs with the mascara-coated tweezers, resulting in a perfectly doll-like, clump-free effect.

These recent beauty moments prompt the question — is the ‘60s mod look making (another) comeback? It’s looking like that’s a strong possibility.