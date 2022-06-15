Selena Gomez has long been a source of beauty inspiration for fans, but lately, the star has been doling out more and more of her personal tips and tricks. Her preferred platform is, of course, TikTok, which has quickly become a breeding ground for hacks of all types, from beauty to home organization. Makeup tips are particularly prevalent (especially when shared by celebrities) and Selena Gomez’s TikTok mascara hack is one of the latest to shake up the app.

In April, the Rare Beauty founder created a video detailing a “simple quick” look using an array of products from her beauty line, including the recently released tinted moisturizer. After combining two shades of the Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen on a makeup palette and applying them to her face, Gomez uses a contour stick, eyebrow powder, cream blush, and mascara. She coats her top lashes with mascara before grabbing a pair of tweezers and picking up some of the product with the stainless steel beauty tool. Then, the star gently squeezes her lower lash hairs with the mascara-coated tweezers, resulting in a perfectly doll-like, clump-free effect.

Gomez finishes off the look with some liquid highlighter and a lip color that she says is a “secret” — presumably, an upcoming Rare Beauty product.

The mascara tweezer hack immediately sparked comments from viewers who were taken aback by the method. “Omg never thought of that tweezer trick! Gunna use!” one user wrote. “The TWEASER TRICK HAD ME RUNNING TO MY DESK,” said another.

In the weeks since Gomez first shared the beauty tutorial, the hashtag #selenagomezmascarahack has racked up over 73,800 views, filled with fellow TikTokers trying out the mascara trick for themselves.

“If you mess up your bottom lash mascara, this is a good hack,” says creator @victorialyn, whose video recreating Gomez’s tutorial has 917,3000 views. ‘The key is to just pinch it on. And it does keep the mascara from going everywhere.”

“I feel like if I went in normally, they would all be coated,” she adds, “but the tweezers really separate.”

You can shop Rare Beauty’s mascara below, but this hack could easily work with any mascara you might have on hand. Hopefully, Gomez will continue to share her beloved tricks and tips in addition to new products — fingers crossed.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.