I’ve always admired a good cat eye, but it wasn’t until recently that I was able to do it on myself. These days, when I have a meeting, a lunch or a dinner a cat eye is my go-to move. Now I should say that everyone’s definition of an everyday cat eye is totally different. Some people prefer a completely bare lid with a slick, simple trace, while others prefer a glam smoky eye. I like to think of my everyday cat eye makeup routine as something in the middle: a neutral bronzed look achieved, mostly, with cream eye shadow. Typically I’m not big on eyeshadow — I find palettes to be too overwhelming and I’m too impatient to blend properly. However when I’m wearing a flicked tail, I’ll take a little extra time to elevate the look with a neutral shadow.

Let me emphasize that while this may look intimidating to create, it’s actually so easy thanks to the cream formula that melts right in. The eyeshadow sticks I use require little skill — all you have to do is swipe them across the lid then use a sponge end to blend out. Then you decide how thick and dramatic you want the liner. For me, the idea is for the look to be appropriate for daytime meetings (etc.), but also something that easily transitions to night (hello last minute plans). From there, I like to add a healthy dose of mascara (to further emphasize the eyes) and keep my skin and lips dewy and natural.

Taylor Jean Stephan

For a breakdown of the products I use to create my everyday cat eye and tips on how to apply them, keep scrolling.

