Even when she’s hanging out makeup-free in an Instagram video, Tracee Ellis Ross always channels big-time diva energy. Perhaps it’s because it’s quite literally in her blood — her mother is none other than Motown legend, Diana Ross — or maybe her confidence simply transcends aesthetics. No matter the reason, the actor and Pattern Beauty founder never fails to impress with each and every look, whether on social media or the red carpet. This week, Ross’ baby braids put a chic twist on the Y2K-inspired trend that’s been everywhere lately.

To promote the final episodes of her ABC sitcom, Black-ish, Ross appeared alongside the rest of the cast on Jimmy Kimmel Live in one of her most playful looks yet. The star donned a stunning silver sparkly dress by the self-proclaimed “beads master”, Kevin Germanier. The high-necked gown featured long sleeves and a multicolored feathered detail down the arms and across the bust. Stylist Karla Welch paired the look with neon stilettos and simple diamond earrings.

Her makeup, courtesy of makeup artist, Molly Greenwald was kept minimal and glowy, presumably to let Ross’s larger-than-life outfit take its rightful place in the spotlight. While her hairstyle was certainly more subdued than her signature voluminous curls, Ross’s sleek bun and baby braids, styled by Marcia Hamilton, were a gloriously chic and trend-forward detail.

As Y2K-inspired styles continue their resurgence, face-framing baby braids have become a major trend among celebrities. Stars like Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber have been all aboard the baby braid train, and the look was spotted all over the desert during weekend one of Coachella. Given Ross’s passion for experimenting with hairstyles, it was only a matter of time before she got around to trying the trend — with her own unique spin on it, of course.

“To all the men I’ve loved before,” Ross proudly proclaimed in an Instagram carousel showing off the look. Whether the star is sending a not-so-subtle message to her exes or just playfully quoting the Netflix movie of the same name, one thing is certain — she’s absolutely killing it.