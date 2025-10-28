Countless celebrities and fashion insiders descended onto Los Angeles over the weekend for Vogue World: Hollywood, an immersive live event that celebrates the connection between fashion and entertainment. Sunday’s event brought out a number of A-listers, from Hailey Bieber to Miley Cyrus, but there was one person in particular who stood out among the star-studded crowd — Tracee Ellis Ross, whose striking hair transformation stole the spotlight. The actor arrived at Vogue World sporting short blonde curls. Even though she’s known for switching up her hairstyle, this new hair color is a stark departure for the star.

The look was created by hairstylist Marcia Hamilton, and it featured short, voluminous curls in a nearly platinum blonde tone. In an Instagram post, Hamilton shared photos of the look with the caption, “New hue, same icon. Serving blonde magic.” Ross also posted pictures of her blonde curls to her own page, and both her and Hamilton soundtracked their posts with Madonna songs — “Who’s That Girl?” for Hamilton and “Justify My Love” for Ross — making it clear that the new look is a nod to one of Madonna’s signature styles. Ross complemented her blonde curls with a sultry smoky eye, heavy mascara, and a matte pink lip.

Even though this new hairstyle is most likely a wig, Ross is selling it so convincingly you’d think she actually went blonde — and, honestly, the color suits her. Hopefully, this means that the Pattern Hair founder is ready to experiment with even more unexpected shades. Fingers crossed.