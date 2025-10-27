The fourth installment of Vogue World touched down in Los Angeles yesterday, October 26, where a mix of models, celebrities, and musicians gathered at Paramount Studios for a night filled with both nostalgic and new fashion moments. This year’s theme paid homage to some of Hollywood's greatest films, where the costumes played as much of a role as the characters themselves.

Models and actors walked down the runway wearing looks that were pure cinema (and had all the feels). Take the late Diane Keaton’s legendary— Oscar-winning — portrayal of Annie Hall, for instance. Ralph Lauren recreated Keaton’s iconic polka dotted tie look from the movie for the occasion.

And it wouldn’t have been right to pay tribute to cinema without including some movie stars themselves. Icons like Nicole Kidman and rising stars like Ayo Edebiri and Greta Lee were all part of the runway show. There were also musical performances by current favorites, Gracie Abrams and Doja Cat. As with any Vogue World event, the crowd that turned up was just as interesting as the show itself. From Hailey Bieber and Miley Cyrus to Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow — it was truly a night to remember. Below, find the best fashion moments from Vogue World 2025.

Nicole Kidman

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman opened the show wearing a custom black Chanel gown designed by Matthieu Blazy (She returned as one of the brand’s global brand ambassadors earlier this month under Blazy’s new reign). The strapless rosette look was a nod to actor and dancer Rita Hayworth’s role in the 1946 film Gilda. Kidman’s walk was directed by her longtime friend and collaborator, film director Baz Luhrmann.

Kendall Jenner

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Following Kidman, supermodel Kendall Jenner landed on the catwalk wearing a beaded full-body corset and top hat. The look was a tribute to Kidman’s portrayal of Satine in the film Moulin Rouge, also directed by Baz Luhrmann back in 2001 — a full-circle moment.

Miley Cyrus

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus took her seat wearing an all leather newsboy cap look from Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2026 collection (she was seated one seat away from the creative director himself). Cyrus still managed to put her own spin on the glossy moto look with oversized sunglasses and leather gloves adorned with a pinky ring. She also carried a black quilted purse from the brand.

Hailey Bieber

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber kept Cyrus company in the front-row in another all-black leather look. Hers, however, was from Mugler’s Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection that just showed on the runway earlier this month.

The pencil-shaped silhouette consisted of a dramatic off-the-shoulder backless moment complete with a small rosette front and center. Ironically, the Rhode founder is a Saint Laurent ambassador and was seated in between Cyrus and Vaccarello.

Anna Wintour

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

If there’s one thing we know about Anna Wintour, it’s that when she likes something she really likes it. Wintour posed for the cameras wearing a look we saw her in over the summer: a white floral long-sleeve dress equipped with a matching black jacket. Hey, the woman knows what works for her!

Ayo Edebiri

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Speaking of outfit repeating, The Bear actor Ayo Edebiri strutted down the runway wearing a fringed Chanel look that she also happened to wear on the November print cover of Vogue Magazine. Edebiri is also another new Chanel ambassador under the brand’s latest era and one of the first who gets to wear Blazy’s Chanel.

Greta Lee

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Past Lives actor Greta Lee is also helping to ring in another highly-anticipated designer era. Lee wore runway look nine from Jonathan Anderson’s first Dior collection that debuted in Paris last month. The look was a playful ivory and black take on a bubble mini dress with the signature black hat that was present throughout the collection. She also happened to be sitting front row at the Dior show earlier this month. (It was announced in September 2025 that Lee would be Dior’s latest brand ambassador.)

Gracie Abrams

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Singer/songwriter Gracie Abrams performed three songs, including Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth Move,” while wearing a brand new burgundy two-piece set by Chanel. This exact look came straight off the Spring/Summer 2026 runway down to the turquoise cap-toe mules — another perk of working with the brand.

Laura Harrier

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Spiderman actor Laura Harrier looked effortless as she flowed down the runway wearing a fringed Fendi look. The black and silver sheer ensemble was from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Sofia Richie Grainge

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Fresh off of launching both her namesake clothing brand SRG and her pregnancy, Sofia Richie Grainge arrived on the Paramount lot in her signature minimalist aesthetic. Grainge showed off her baby bump while wearing a Tommy Hilfiger navy buttoned coat with blue jeans.

Eiza González

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Fountain of Youth star Eiza González wore Mugler Spring/Summer 2026 look number 27 from head-to-toe. She worked with celeb stylist Elizabeth Saltzman to bring the embellished look to life.

Dakota Johnson

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson continued her streak of naked dressing in this sheer bubblegum pink runway look from Valentino. The actor looked radiant in the embellished halterneck gown.